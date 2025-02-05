On Tuesday, British journalist Piers Morgan published an excerpt from an interview with Zelensky in which he asked the Ukrainian leader why Kiev refuses any alternative to NATO membership ahead of possible peace negotiations, when he knows such a proposition is outright unacceptable to Moscow.

Zelensky responded that should Kiev be prevented rom joining the US-led bloc in the near future, then Ukraine will have the right to ask its Western backers: “What will be defending us against this evil this whole time?”

“Give us back nuclear weapons, give us missile systems. Partners, help us finance a one-million army, deploy your troops to the areas of our country where we want to stabilize the situation,” he went on to say.

Over the past months, Zelensky has repeatedly expressed regret that his country surrendered Soviet nuclear weapons stationed on its soil in exchange for security guarantees. Following the dissolution of the USSR in 1991, Ukraine inherited around 1,700 nuclear warheads, which however remained under Moscow’s operational control.

Russia has argued that Ukraine never had any nuclear weapons to begin with, as the Soviet assets legally belonged to Moscow. Russian officials have also repeatedly stated that the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, which resolved possession of the outstanding nuclear weapons, was then undermined by NATO’s eastward expansion, which threatened Moscow’s vital security interests. The US consigned the memorandum to irrelevancy by backing the Maidan coup in Kiev in 2014.

In an interview with US podcaster Lex Fridman last month, Zelensky similarly lamented that “nuclear weapons were the security guarantees that Ukraine had.”

He claimed at the time that “Ukraine used [the weapons] for protection” before handing them over to Russia.

Back in October, Zelensky also insisted that Ukraine could protect itself either by becoming a nuclear state or a member of NATO, adding that he strongly favored the latter option.

Several weeks later, the New York Times, citing anonymous officials, claimed that former US President Joe Biden “could allow Ukraine to have nuclear weapons again.” Commenting on the allegations, ex-National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan clarified that the idea was “not under consideration.”

In late December, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine could only get hold of nuclear weapons through the transfer of “important components from the outside, from other states.”

In November, President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia would be compelled to utilize all available means of destruction if Ukraine were to acquire nuclear weapons.

He stated, “What do you think – on the level of common sense – if the country with which we are essentially now engaged in military operations becomes a nuclear power, what should we do? In this case, use all – I want to emphasize this – precisely all the means of destruction at Russia’s disposal,” he stressed.

“We will not allow this,” he added.