Ukraine needs “everything” related to security guarantees: Zelensky

Zelensky said on Monday he supports holding a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking alongside Trump in the Oval Office ahead of a round of meetings, Zelensky told reporters the proposal was “a good idea.”

Trump stated that “we will give them [Ukraine] very good protection, very good security”, after pointing out that a ceasefire may not be necessary for peace. Zelensky and his Western European backers had previously stressed that there could be no peace without a ceasefire first.

Zelensky and several West European leaders met with Trump and his team at the White House to discuss a possible resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

Trump met with Putin in Alaska on Friday in a historic summit which both sides described as “warm” and “constructive.”

Zelensky’s last visit to the White House ended in disgrace, after he was accused of being disrespectful and told by the Trump that “he does not hold the cards.” This time he is wearing a dark suit but no tie.