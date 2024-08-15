Western officials have said they supported last week’s incursion into Kursk Region, but have denied any prior knowledge of the operation.

However, Zelensky aide Mikhail Podoliak has told The Independent that these disclaimers were not accurate, the British online newspaper reported on Thursday.

”There are certain things that have to be done with the element of surprise, and that have to happen on a local level,” he was quoted as saying.

“But there were discussions between partner forces, just not on the public level.”

The Ukrainian official reiterated the explanations of the motives behind the operation that he previously offered on national television, stating that Kiev’s objective is to use military “coercion” against the Russian public.

”When the war proceeds into the territory of Russia, they are certainly scared. They are shocked. This has a significant impact on the psychological state of Russia,” he added.

Russian officials have stated that by attacking civilians in Kursk Region Kiev had killed any chance for peace talks – an objective that their Ukrainian counterparts claim the incursion brings closer.

Podoliak urged the British government to permit Kiev to strike Russian territory with the long-range Storm Shadow missiles London has donated. If such attacks happen, “Russia would understand the cost of war is too high,” he told the daily.

According to British media, London allows Ukrainian troops to use any of weapons it sends to them on Russian soil, with the exception of the cruise missiles, which the UK manufactures jointly with France.

Moscow has warned that if any Western weapons are used for strikes deep inside Russia, it would share similar capabilities with parties elsewhere in the world that would use them against Western military assets.

Moscow considers Kiev’s military tactics in Russia to be “terrorist”. Western nations arming Kiev share responsibility for atrocities committed by Ukrainian troops, officials have stressed.

Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrskii claimed on Thursday troops have taken control of dozens of villages and more than 1,000sq kilometres (386sq miles) in Kursk.

“In total, since the start of operations in the Kursk region, our troops have advanced 35 kilometres (22 miles) deep,” Syrskii said.

“We have taken control of 1,150sq km (444sq miles) of territory and 82 settlements,” he added.