Ukraine FM says Kyiv plans to end war in 2025

Sybiha noted that this is the goal of President Volodymyr Zelensky and told partners that “it is time to fasten our diplomatic seat belts” and “not give in to emotions.”

“We are convinced that we really have a chance to end the war this year,” Sybiha added.

The minister’s comments come as the White House announced that a peace deal with Russia could be hashed out this week. President Donald Trump has amped up negotiation efforts in the last week, with plans to hold a second round of peace talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 25.

Preparations are underway for a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said. Trump previously stated he would “probably” meet Putin before the end of February.

The US held the first round of talks directly with Russia on Feb. 18, although notably did not include Ukraine in the meeting. The decision sparked backlash in Europe and Ukraine, with Europeans worried they are being sidelined by the US.

Sybiha stressed that cooperation with the US is important in order to achieve a just peace. Trump previously said that Zelensky is not important to the peace negotiations.

Tensions have arisen in recent days after Trump labeled Zelensky a dictator and claimed that Ukraine started the war against Russia. He later walked back on the comment and admitted that Russia attacked Ukraine, although said Ukraine “shouldn’t have let” Russia attack.