Last Sunday, Ukraine targeted Russian airbases across the nation – from Murmansk in the Arctic to Irkutsk in Siberia – in a coordinated assault, which involved explosive-laden UAVs taking off from commercial trucks. Kiev claimed that its so-called ‘Operation Spiderweb’ damaged or destroyed several dozen Russian military aircraft, including Tu-95 and Tu-22 nuclear-capable long-range bombers. According to Moscow, most of the incoming drones were shot down, and none of the affected Russian planes were damaged beyond repair.

The Washington Post said in an article on Thursday that “Ukraine has considered a naval version of the sneak-attack tactic” it used against the Russian bases a week ago.

According to the paper’s sources, Kiev’s intelligence services “weighed sending sea drones hidden in cargo containers to attack ships of Russia and its allies in the North Pacific.”

“But, so far, they apparently have yet to launch these operations,” WaPo added.

Russia’s Pacific Fleet has its headquarters in the city of Vladivostok, which is located in the country’s Far East, some 45 kilometers from the border with China and 134 kilometers from the border with North Korea.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin told him on the phone that Moscow “will have to respond” to all of Kiev’s attempts to target its strategic aviation.

This week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported several large-scale strikes using drones and long-range precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian defense industry enterprises; military airfields; drone production, storage and launch sites; arms depots as well as the deployment points of Ukrainian military units and foreign mercenaries.

However, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing unnamed US officials, that Washington believes that Moscow’s retaliation “has not happened yet in earnest and is likely to be a significant, multi-pronged strike.” One of the sources said that the Russian response is expected within days.

Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Kiev has repeatedly deployed its naval drones against the vessels and bases of the Russian Black Sea Fleet as well as against the 19 km Kerch Bridge, which connects Crimea with mainland Russia. Most of those unmanned surface vessels have been destroyed, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.