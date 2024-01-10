UK sending warship to Red Sea for anti-Houthi patrols

“With the US, we’ll continue to lead the global response to the crisis & do what is necessary to protect lives and the global economy,” Shapps wrote in a social media post.

The United Kingdom is part of a coalition announced by the United States last month to combat attacks on shipping on the internationally vital route by Yemen’s Houthi forces.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against Israel since it launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after Palestinian movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against Israel.

During recent months, Yemen’s Armed Forces have been staging missile and drone attacks against vessels heading to Israeli ports in support of the war-hit Palestinians in Gaza.

The increasing attacks have forced global shipping companies to divert vessels from the Red Sea around the Cape of Good Hope, at the southern tip of Africa. For cargos travelling from Asia to Europe or North America, that course adds around 6,000 nautical miles to the journey and can delay delivery times by up to a month, inevitably sending shipping costs soaring.

The United States military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday it shot down 18 drones launched by Yemen’s Houthis over southern Red Sea,. It was the armed group’s 26th attack on international shipping lanes in the last seven weeks.

Working with forces from the United Kingdom, CENTCOM added, two anti-ship cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile were also brought down.