UK, Germany reject Trump’s proposal of relocating Gazans in neighboring countries

The UK on Monday rebuffed US President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries.

Trump made his controversial proposal on Saturday, suggesting it was time to “clean out” the besieged Gaza Strip and relocate Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt.

“Palestinian civilians should be able to return to and rebuild their homes and their lives,”British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesperson said in a lobby briefing, dismissing Trump’s stance.

“As the foreign secretary said, for the people of Gaza, so many of whom have lost their lives, homes or loved ones, the last 14 months of conflict have been a living nightmare. That’s why the UK is continually pressed for a resolution to the conflict in Gaza,” she added.

Israel’s genocidal war on the territory since October 2023 has resulted in more than 47,000 Palestinian deaths and left the blockaded enclave devastated.

Germany has also rejected Trump’s proposal to move Palestinians from Gaza to nearby countries.

Speaking at a press briefing in Berlin, Foreign Ministry spokesman Christian Wagner said that Germany maintains its commitment to the international consensus regarding Gaza’s status.

“There is a common position shared by the EU, our Arab partners and the United Nations, which is very clear: The Palestinian population cannot be expelled from Gaza, and Gaza must not be permanently occupied or resettled by Israel,” he stated.

Wagner added that the G7 group of the world’s leading economies, which includes the US, has so far consistently supported this position in multiple joint statements.

“Expulsions from Gaza, and establishing new settlements here is not possible. This is also something that we made very clear during the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Tokyo in 2023. In this respect, I think our position is more than clear.”