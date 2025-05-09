Two Kheybar FC support leaders suspended following assault on Persepolis manager 

The incident occurred after a Premier League match between Persepolis and Kheybar on Thursday night at Takhti Stadium in Khorramabad, the provincial capital of Lorestan.

According to the association, a post-match altercation led to Peyrovani being attacked by two Kheybar supporter leaders.

Reza Davoudnejad, spokesperson for the Lorestan Football Association, confirmed that the disciplinary committee of the Iranian Football Federation has issued an immediate ban on both individuals, preventing them from attending any football stadiums until further notice.

“This is a preliminary ruling. A final decision will be made after a thorough review of the evidence and witness reports,” Davoudnejad said.

The match ended in a 2-1 victory for Persepolis, part of the 29th week of Iran’s Premier League season.

The incident has drawn criticism from fans and officials alike, prompting calls for stricter regulations on fan conduct.