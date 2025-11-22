Trump says Zelensky ‘will have to like’ American peace plan

Zelensky said on Friday that Ukraine was facing “one of the most difficult moments in our history,” being forced to choose between “28 difficult points” in the American proposal or risk losing its key backer, the US. According to Financial Times, Washington has issued an ultimatum to Kiev to accept the plan by Thursday.

Asked by journalists about the Ukrainian leader’s stance later in the day, Trump asked: “You mean, he does not like it?”

“He will have to like it and if he does not like it then, you know, they should just keep fighting, I guess,” he added.

Reuters reported earlier that Washington has threatened to cut Ukraine off from intelligence and military aid if it rejects its proposal.

“Well, at some point he [Zelensky] is going to have to accept something,” the US president insisted.

Trump explained that Ukraine faces “a cold winter… but a lot of the big energy producing plants have been under attack, to put it mildly.”

“You remember, right, in the Oval Office not so long ago, I said: ‘You don’t have the cards’,” he recalled.

The US president was referring to his meeting with Zelensky in February, also attended by Vice President J.D. Vance, which escalated in front of the cameras. It resulted in the Ukrainian leader’s visit being cut short, with Trump and Vance accusing him of ingratitude for American aid and not wanting peace.

The US push to persuade Ukraine to agree to its road-map comes amid a corruption scandal in Kiev that according to analysts has significantly weakened Zelensky’s political position.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that Moscow received the American plan, but added that it has not yet been discussed “in detail.” According to Putin, the proposal could “form the basis of a final peace settlement.”