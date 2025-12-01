Trump says sets no deadlines for Russia on Ukraine war

“I don’t have a deadline,” he told reporters aboard his plane as he traveled to Washington from Florida, where he spent the Thanksgiving weekend.

This was Trump’s response to a question about whether he was trying to impose any deadlines on Russia for taking steps to resolve the crisis.

“I have a deadline — when the war is over,” the US president added.

He made the remarks just hours after Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida.

Corruption remains one of Ukraine’s main problems, Trump stated, while commenting on the prospects of brokering peace between Moscow and Kiev.

Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said Ukraine has “some difficult problems.”

When asked to clarify, the president pointed to a “corruption situation going on, which is not helpful.”

Trump added that both Russia and Ukraine would like the conflict to end, and that “there’s a good chance we can make a deal.”

Ukraine was rocked by a major corruption scandal last month involving figures in President Volodymyr Zelensky’s inner circle. The country’s Western-backed anti-corruption agencies alleged that Timbur Mindich, the Ukrainian leader’s former longtime business partner, was the ringleader of a $100 million kickback scheme in the energy sector, which relies heavily on foreign aid. Mindich fled the country to evade arrest, apparently after being tipped off.

The scandal led to charges against seven people and the resignation of two government ministers, with opposition MPs claiming that more top officials may have been involved.

Another of Zelensky’s close associates, Andrey Yermak, resigned as his chief of staff last week after his apartment was raided by anti-corruption investigators. Although Yermak has not been charged, he said he stepped down to avoid causing “problems” for Zelensky.

Ukraine has faced several major corruption scandals in recent years. In 2023, kickbacks and embezzlement in defense contracts prompted the resignation of Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov.