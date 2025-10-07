Media WireAmericasEurope

Trump says he made decision on supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles

US President Donald Trump stated that he had already made a decision on supplying long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

“I’ve sort of made a decision on that. I would have to ask the question where are they sending them,” he told journalists at the White House on Monday.

“I’m not looking to see escalation,” Trump stressed.

Last month, US Vice President J.D. Vance revealed that the White House was considering supplying Kiev with the rockets, which cost an estimated $1.3 million each and have a range of 2,500km (1,550 miles), meaning that they could potentially reach Moscow and far beyond.

Russian President Vladimir Putin later warned that relations between Moscow and Washington would be ruined in that case. He also argued that Kiev’s forces would be unable to operate such a sophisticated system without the “direct participation of American military personnel.”

Reuters, citing anonymous sources, reported that the US was unlikely to supply Tomahawks to Ukraine, as the current inventories were committed to the US Navy and other uses. The Financial Times also reported that some people inside Trump’s inner circle were skeptical as to the Tomahawks’ ability to change battlefield dynamics.

