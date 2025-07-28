Monday, July 28, 2025
Trump says giving Putin less time for Ukraine ceasefire deadline

By IFP Media Wire

US President Donald Trump has stated that he is disappointed in Russian President Vladimir Putin and that he is reducing the 50-day deadline he gave Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

“I’m disappointed in President Putin, very disappointed in him,” Trump told reporters, alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ahead of their meeting in Scotland.

“I’m going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number.”

Trump stated he has spoken with Putin a lot, adding: “We’ve had discussions.”

The US president announced two weeks ago he had given Putin 50 days to reach a deal with Ukraine before facing any consequences.

“We’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days,” Trump had noted.

“Tariffs at about 100%, you’d call them secondary tariffs. You know what that means.”

