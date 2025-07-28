Trump says giving Putin less time for Ukraine ceasefire deadline

“I’m disappointed in President Putin, very disappointed in him,” Trump told reporters, alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ahead of their meeting in Scotland.

“I’m going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number.”

Trump stated he has spoken with Putin a lot, adding: “We’ve had discussions.”

The US president announced two weeks ago he had given Putin 50 days to reach a deal with Ukraine before facing any consequences.

“We’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days,” Trump had noted.

“Tariffs at about 100%, you’d call them secondary tariffs. You know what that means.”