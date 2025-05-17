Trump vows sanctions on Russia if peace negotiations fail, claims Putin is ‘tired’ of war

“Honestly, I will (impose sanctions), if we’re not gonna make a deal,” Trump told Fox News’ Bret Baier in an interview.

“This is turkey time, we’re talking turkey, and we’ll see what happens. This would be crushing for Russia because they’re having a hard time now with the economy, oil prices are low.”

Trump’s comments come as peace talks in Istanbul ended with no breakthrough, and Russia once again issued sweeping demands, including Ukraine’s adoption of neutral status, dropping claims for war reparations from Moscow and the recognition of its loss of Crimea and four occupied regions none of which Russia fully controls.

European leaders, who have been working in coordination with Washington to pressure the Kremlin, voiced frustration with Russia’s posture and confusion over Trump’s shifting signals in recent weeks. While the U.S. and Europe had appeared united in pushing for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, Trump has since emphasized the need for direct engagement with Putin and has been non-committal on new sanctions.

“I always felt there can’t be a meeting without me because I don’t think a deal’s going to get through… There’s a lot of hatred on both sides,: Trump said, reiterating that he intends to meet Putin soon.

“I have a very good relationship with Putin. I think we’ll make a deal. We have to get together, and I think we’ll probably schedule it.”

He also claimed that Putin is ready to negotiate.

“Putin is at the table,” Trump added, although he was not physically present during the talks. “He wanted this meeting… I think Putin is tired of this whole thing. And he’s not looking good, and he wants to look good.”

Asked whether Putin was the main obstacle to peace, Trump instead pointed to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Look, I had a really rough session with Zelensky. He didn’t make it easy and I always said that he doesn’t have the cards (to win)… you are dealing with the massive army,” he stated.

Ukraine continues to insist on a ceasefire, supported by the U.S. and Europe, saying that a halt to active warfare must come before any real peace talks are possible. Russia has so far rejected a truce four times — on March 11, March 25, May 11 and the most recent one on May 16 in Istanbul.