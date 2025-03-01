Trump extends Russia sanctions over Ukraine war for another year

Initially imposed in 2014 following Crimea’s reunification with Russia, the measures have been expanded through multiple executive orders and are now extended for another year through March 6, 2026.

“The actions and policies addressed in these Executive Orders continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States,” the document published in the Federal Register states.

“Therefore … I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660,” Trump stated.

The document also references a 2022 order signed by then-President Joe Biden, which prolonged sanctions in response to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics joining Russia. That order claimed the development “threatens the peace, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and thereby constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.”

Four formerly Ukrainian regions – the Donetsk People’s Republic, Lugansk People’s Republic, Kherson Region, and Zaporozhye Region – joined Russia following a series of referendums in 2022. Crimea had previously voted to join Russia in 2014. Ukraine continues to claim its sovereignty over the regions.

Trump recently suggested that Kiev might reclaim some of the lost territory, but added that a return to pre-2014 borders is “unlikely.” He also signaled that Washington could lift sanctions against Russia “at some point” as part of Ukraine peace negotiations.

On Wednesday, the US president stated he wanted Ukraine to regain as much territory “as possible” under a potential peace deal with Russia. He claimed that Moscow would have to make concessions, but emphasized that any agreement should ultimately represent the best possible outcome for both parties.

Moscow and Washington are currently engaged in negotiations following a phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month and subsequent high-level talks between Russian and US delegations in Saudi Arabia.