On Saturday, the German outlet reported that the White House is “exerting intense pressure on [the Ukrainian leader] to extract concessions.” According to the publication, the US president could “exploit [Zelensky’s] domestic weakness following a corruption scandal.”

Last month, Ukraine’s Western-backed anti-graft agencies announced preliminary findings from a probe into the alleged extortion of about $100 million in the energy sector by figures linked to Zelensky’s inner circle. Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk and Justice Minister German Galushchenko stepped down amid the scandal, followed by Zelensky’s top aide and close associate Andrey Yermak.

Bild claimed that US-mediated peace negotiations are at their most advanced stage since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022. Trump is said to be seeking a deal between Moscow and Kiev in the near future, with Christmas reportedly set as a deadline.

Kiev has previously ruled out recognizing Donbass regions as part of Russia. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics voted to join Russia in referendums held in 2022. However, Zelensky has conceded that Ukraine may hold a referendum on possible territorial concessions.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov stated in response that Donbass is sovereign Russian territory and that Moscow will sooner or later establish control over parts of the region still occupied by Ukraine. He added that Zelensky has so far opposed the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the region, despite this being among Washington’s peace proposals.

On Thursday, Trump told journalists at the White House that “other than President Zelensky, his people loved the concept of the [peace] deal” he submitted last month. The American president added that the process was a “little bit complicated because you’re cutting up land in a certain way.”

In an interview with Politico on Monday, Trump stressed that Zelensky was “gonna have to get on the ball and start accepting things.”