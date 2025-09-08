Monday, September 8, 2025
type here...
Media WireAmericasEurope

Trump expresses frustration with Putin after heavy air attack on Ukraine

By IFP Media Wire
Putin and Trump

US President Donald Trump has stated he was “not happy” about the Russia-Ukraine war after Moscow hit Kyiv with its largest drone attack since the war began, stressing his administration’s failure so far to reach a peace deal even after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.

 

“I’m not happy, I’m not happy about the whole situation,” Trump told reporters after landing at Joint Base Andrews following his trip to see the U.S. Open men’s tennis final in New York.

Trump insisted that no one had been tougher than he on Russian and Putin, and he defended his efforts to end the war, saying those efforts would continue

“I’m not thrilled with what’s happening,” Trump continued. “I believe we’re going to get it settled. I’m not happy with anything having to do with that war.”

Russia’s attack on Ukraine on Sunday was also notable because Moscow hit a Ukrainian government building for the first time since the war began.

The attack did not suggest any signs of a slowdown by Putin and Moscow, even after Trump has increasingly shown his frustration.

Trump in his remarks on Sunday, however, was careful not to single out Russia or Putin for criticism.

When a reporter asked Trump what he thought the biggest obstacle was to getting a peace deal, Trump did not mention the Russian leader or Moscow.

“Well we’re going to see. We have some very interesting discussions,” he said, noting that European leaders would be coming to Washington this week.

Trump in recent weeks has expressed growing exasperation with Putin. He repeated Sunday that he thought the Russia-Ukraine war would have been the easiest conflict to resolve upon his return to office. It has turned out to be among the most intractable.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks