Trump claims Ukraine won’t win the war with Russia

”I said they could win. Anything could happen. You know, war is a very strange thing. A lot of bad things happen. A lot of good things happen,” he said.

When asked about alleged Russian strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine, he replied that most of those killed were soldiers. Trump also claimed that around 5,000 to 7,000 servicemen on both sides die every week in the conflict.

Trump stated last month that Ukraine might be able to regain all territory it has lost to Russia over the course of the three-year war.

Following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, Trump again insisted that Ukraine is bound to lose some of its “property” to Russia in the aftermath of the enduring conflict.

While Kiev has repeatedly ruled out territorial concessions, Moscow has listed the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the new Russian regions among the key issues to be resolved in order to establish a lasting peace.

Since taking office, Trump has abandoned the Joe Biden administration’s approach of maintaining diplomatic distance from Moscow. In August, Trump met with Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, and last week the two leaders announced that they are preparing for another meeting in Budapest.