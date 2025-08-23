Trump again threatens Russian sanctions if Ukraine war doesn’t end

“I’m not happy about anything about that war — nothing, not happy at all,” Trump said Friday, adding, “I think over the next two weeks, we’re going to find out which way it’s going to go. And I better be very happy”.

He said he would then make a decision “whether or not it’s massive sanctions or massive tariffs or both — or do we do nothing and say, ‘it’s your fight’”.

The threat, which came in response to questions from reporters in the Oval Office, is the latest case of Trump’s whipsawing stance toward Russia and Putin. Trump had demanded a ceasefire before he met with Putin in Alaska a week ago, but said after the meeting he was hopeful about the prospects for a deal.

But the likelihood of a truce dimmed again in the days since the summit, with Russian officials noncommittal about a possible meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

Officials have also said Russia should have a say in security arrangements for Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kiev on Friday, Zelensky reiterated his readiness for both a bilateral leaders’ meeting with Putin as well as a trilateral format including Trump.

“He is currently the only person who can stop Putin,” Zelensky said in Kiev.

It wasn’t immediately clear how seriously to take the latest threat.Trump often suggests that something will happen in “two weeks” when he’s looking to buy time. Last month, Trump threatened 100% tariffs on Russia if it did not comply with his calls for a truce, and on July 28, he gave Russia 10 days to reach a ceasefire with Ukraine.

That deadline came and went without action. And Trump’s own team has offered contradictory views about possible sanctions.

In an interview with NBC News last Sunday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated he didn’t think “new sanctions on Russia are going to force him to accept the ceasefire”.

Even as Trump threatened Russia anew on Friday, he held up a photo of himself and Putin from their Alaska summit and said he would sign it for the Russian leader. Trump also raised the possibility Putin could attend the 2026 World Cup, which is being held in the US, Mexico and Canada.

“He’s been very respectful of me and of our country, but not so respectful of others,” Trump said, adding, “That’s a man named Vladimir Putin, who I believe will be coming, depending on what happens.”

The Russian leader on Friday also offered praise for his US counterpart, calling the Alaska summit “just the start of a full recovery of our relations”, with the US. However, the outcome depends on numerous Western nations and the US is “bound by its obligations” to its partners, including NATO, he noted.

“But I am sure that leadership qualities of the current president, President Trump, are a good guarantee that the relationships will be restored,” Putin stressed at a meeting with nuclear scientists in the city of Sarov, where the first Soviet nuclear bomb was made.