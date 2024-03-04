Top Israeli army officials resign amid Gaza war

Senior members of the Israeli military’s Spokesperson’s Unit have resigned, including Hagari, according to Israel’s Channel 14.

Also among the resignations are Richard Hecht, the international spokesperson for the Israeli military.It has not been announced how many officials have left the unit, formerly led by Hagari, but Channel 14 described the large number of resignations at once during wartime as “unusual”.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.

Last week, Israeli Minister for Military Affairs Yoav Gallant has highlighted the heavy toll the war was inflicting on the regime’s military.

“We are paying a very high price in our ranks…The costs we incur in terms of the numbers of deaths and injuries are very high.”

Despite causing a massive death toll and suffering fatalities, the Israeli military has stopped short of achieving the goals that it has been seeking to score through the war, such as “destroying” Hamas, finding the captives that the Gaza-based resistance movement is holding, and bringing about forced displacement of the Palestinian territory’s population to neighboring Egypt.

The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed 30,400 people and injured 71,700 others with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.