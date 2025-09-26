Top Iranian diplomat: US, NATO Responsible for Afghanistan’s Challenges

Speaking on Thursday night at a quadrilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of China, Iran, Pakistan, and Russia on Afghanistan — held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York — Seyed Abbas Araqchi emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran firmly upholds the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states and supports the Afghan people’s inherent right to determine their own political, economic, and social future in accordance with the UN Charter and the established norms of international law.

Araqchi added that in recent years, despite the efforts of the interim government to improve the situation, Afghanistan continues to face severe challenges in security, humanitarian conditions, and economic stability. “As close neighbors and regional partners, we are directly affected by these developments,” he said.

On the security front, Araqchi noted that despite some progress in the fight against Daesh (ISIS, or ISIL), the continued presence of other extremist and terrorist groups in Afghanistan remains a serious concern for its neighbors and the wider region.

Referring to Iran’s hosting of millions of Afghan nationals and the limited international assistance provided, Araqchi said this situation has imposed billions of dollars in costs on Iran’s economy and security, while the country itself continues to face the most severe unilateral sanctions in violation of international law.

Araqchi stressed that US intervention and two decades of military presence in Afghanistan have brought nothing but misery and insecurity. “This presence has resulted in countless Afghan victims and has fueled terrorism, drug trafficking, corruption, poverty, and displacement,” he concluded.