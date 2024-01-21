Thousands rally in Tel Aviv calling for snap election

Opinion polls show lagging support for Netanyahu, as calls for leadership changes grow stronger. Still, there is no indication that his position is under any imminent threat.

While the crowd in Tel Aviv is much smaller than those seen last year, several thousand people have shown up, with many banging on drums, yelling their dismay and waving Israeli flags.

“The power is in our hands to change and repair,” one protester said from a stage, adding, “This government needs to go home. Now!”

And the crowd answered her, shouting: “Now! Now!”

While divisions have emerged among members of his wartime cabinet, Netanyahu is intent on staying in power.

Opposition leaders have offered to form a unity government not led by Netanyahu, but no moves have gained traction.

Netanyahu has stated that he will not resign from office after facing criticism for failing to anticipate the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

Also on Saturday, Israelis urged Netanyahu’s cabinet to reach a deal with Hamas that would secure the release of Hamas-held hostages.

Hostages released by Hamas and relatives of those taken showed up at the rally in Tel Aviv. The protesters called on the government to put human lives above its military and political ambitions.

Netanyahu took to social media during the demonstration to reiterate that he would never “compromise on Israel’s full security control of the entire area west of Jordan”, which he said ruled out the creation to an independent Palestinian state.

About 1,200 people were killed and some 250 hostages were taken when Hamas launched a massive attack on Israel on October 7. The Israeli counteroffensive against the Gaza Strip has since claimed almost 25,000 Palestinian lives.

Hamas released around a half of its hostages during the week-long truce in November. According to the Israeli authorities, it currently holds nearly 140 people, while dozens of captives have been killed in the fighting.