Media WireMiddle East

Thousands of babies in Gaza lack proper nutrition: UNICEF

By IFP Media Wire
Gaza War

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) chief Catherine Russell has warned of a deepening nutrition crisis among infants in the Gaza Strip as humanitarian access remains severely restricted.

“Thousands of babies in Gaza lack proper nutrition as aid access remains severely hampered,” Russell wrote on X.

Highlighting the impact of Israel’s ongoing attacks on women and children, she said: “Many mothers have been killed or are too malnourished to breastfeed, leaving infants at risk of dying or with permanent health damage.”

“Every minute counts in saving their lives,” she added.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 57,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks