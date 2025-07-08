Thousands of babies in Gaza lack proper nutrition: UNICEF

“Thousands of babies in Gaza lack proper nutrition as aid access remains severely hampered,” Russell wrote on X.

Highlighting the impact of Israel’s ongoing attacks on women and children, she said: “Many mothers have been killed or are too malnourished to breastfeed, leaving infants at risk of dying or with permanent health damage.”

“Every minute counts in saving their lives,” she added.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 57,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.