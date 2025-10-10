Tehran residents show support for the Axis of Resistance

Participants also called for an honorable and lasting peace in Palestine and resistance against global arrogance.

The rally began at noon, immediately after Friday prayers at the University of Tehran, and saw the participation of people from all walks of life, including clerics, families of martyrs, students, and youth, who marched along Enghelab Street toward Azadi Square, west of Tehran.

Carrying Iranian and Palestinian flags as well as pictures of martyred Resistance commanders, the demonstrators showcased the unity and solidarity of the Iranian nation with the people of Gaza and the broader Resistance Front.

The crowd chanted slogans such as “Allahu Akbar,” “Labbayk Ya Khamenei,” “Palestine will triumph,” “Gaza is not alone,” “Down with Zionism,” and “Nuclear energy is our right,” reaffirming their commitment to the liberation of al-Quds.

Women and children also played a prominent role, holding banners reading “No to compromise, yes to resistance” and “The nations are awake,” conveying a clear message of Iran’s steadfast stance against oppression.

Many participants wore Palestinian keffiyehs and carried the flags of Resistance movements on their shoulders.

At the conclusion of the rally, participants issued a statement emphasizing continued support for the Palestinian people, opposition to the aggressive policies of the United States and the Zionist regime, and commitment to the path of resistance until the full liberation of al-Quds.

The statement also urged Islamic countries to adopt firm and independent positions in defense of the Palestinian nation and to reject normalization efforts with the occupying regime.

Similar demonstrations were held in other Iranian cities, where participants voiced their solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle against the crimes of the Zionist regime.