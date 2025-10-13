Tehran rejects invitation to Gaza summit, says it cannot sit with those who attacked Iran

Araghchi, in a post on X, expressed gratitude for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s invitation but made clear that neither President Masoud Pezeshkian nor himself would meet with hostile counterparts.

Araghchi was referring to US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities during Israel’s 12-day war of aggression, as well as sanctions targeting the country’s economy and energy sector.

He reiterated Iran’s firm support for any Palestinian decision that ends Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

“Iran welcomes any initiative that ends Israel’s genocide in Gaza and ensures the expulsion of occupation forces,” he said.

“Palestinians are fully entitled to secure their fundamental right of self-determination, and all states remain obliged, more than ever, to assist them in their lawful and legitimate cause.”

The minister added that Iran remains “a vital force for peace in the region,” in contrast to the Israeli regime’s pursuit of “forever wars.”

“Iran has always been, and will always remain, a vital force for peace in the region. Contrary to the genocidal Israeli regime, Iran is not after forever wars, particularly on the dime of its purported allies, but seeks forever peace, prosperity, and cooperation.”

The forthcoming Sharm al-Sheikh summit, co-chaired by el-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, was designed to formalize a ceasefire and lay out reconstruction and governance steps after the two-year war in Gaza.

More than 20 countries were expected to take part in the talks, held in the wake of a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The summit comes after two years of US-Israeli genocide in Gaza that killed around 70,000 people, injured many more, and left much of the territory in ruins.