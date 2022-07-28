Tehran’s municipality denies 2-week closure of parks for fear of floods

The director of the parks organization said municipality has not made such a decision.

He said only parks on the southern foothill of the Alborz mountains like Abshar and Nahjolbalagheh parks and the resorts of northern Tehran like Darband, Darakeh and Tochal are closed until Friday.

Meanwhile, media reports said the number of people killed in Wednesday night’s flooding in an area northwest of Tehran has risen to 6. Nine people were injured in the flash flood that hit Emamzadeh Davoud, a holy shrine in a village just outside Tehran.

Authorities say a search operation is continuing at the site of the flood to find the missing.

Authorities also closed the road to Emamzadeh Davoud on Thursday as part of the search operation