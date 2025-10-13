Tasnim exclusive images: Dozens of Palestinian prisoners freed from Israel’s Ofer prison as exchange begins

Exclusive footage and photos published by Tasnim showed heightened Israeli security measures around the prison compound as buses carrying released prisoners departed toward Ramallah.

Families of the detainees gathered outside the Ramallah Cultural Center, awaiting the return of their relatives amid uncertainty about the full list of names included in the exchange.

Tasnim correspondent Lama Abu Hilu reported that despite the start of the release process, many families remained unaware of whether their relatives were among those freed, following repeated delays and procedural obstacles by Israeli authorities.

In total, 251 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 1,719 others are expected to be freed and transferred to Gaza as part of the ongoing prisoner exchange deal.