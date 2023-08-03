Taliban urge foreign envoys to resume activity in Afghanistan

Muttaqi and his delegation met ambassadors and representatives of a number of nations including the UK, the US, Spain, South Korea, the Netherlands, Italy, Australia and Canada in Qatar.

According to Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman of the foreign ministry, Muttaqi briefed the participants in the meeting about the political, economic, security and governance developments in Afghanistan.

“Muttaqi and his delegation provided a detailed response and said that these delegations should be present in Afghanistan and see the realities of Afghanistan from close instead of continuing their work from abroad,” he said.

Meanwhile, the head of the Islamic Emirate’s Qatar- based Political Office in Doha, Suhail Shaheen, stated that the ground realities in Afghanistan and media reports abroad are contrary to each other.

“The world needs to have fact-based assessment and judgment about the country for a realistic approach,” he said.

To this end, Shaheen added, the meetings between Islamic Emirate delegations and the world are “necessary and productive.”

Political analyst Najib Rahman Shamal said that the international community may seek to help the people of Afghanistan by strengthening relations with the current government of Afghanistan.

“Considering the positive results of these negotiations, the world countries might have been ready to help the people of Afghanistan through strengthening relations and engagement with the interim government,” he added.

“The world, particularly the regional countries, have always stressed that there should be an inclusive and legitimate country in Afghanistan but there is yet to be such a thing to happen,” stated Sadeq Shinwari, a military analyst.