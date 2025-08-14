South Sudan denies talks on resettling Gazans

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Israel had engaged South Sudan in discussions as part of a broader push to facilitate mass emigration from the territory, which has been devastated by the 22-month offensive against Gaza.

The South Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a statement on Wednesday saying the reports are “baseless and do not reflect the official position or policy of the government.”

“South Sudan firmly refutes recent media reports claiming that the government …is engaged in discussion with the State of Israel regarding the resettlement of Palestinian nationals from Gaza in South Sudan,” the ministry stated.

Israeli forces have been carrying out an offensive in Gaza since 2023, when Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking more than 250 captives. Official estimates put the enclave’s death toll at over 61,000, while the UN warns more than 2 million residents face famine.

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump proposed moving Gazans to other countries as part of a plan to turn the region into a “Riviera of the Middle East.” Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a supporter of the idea, stated Israel would pursue a full military takeover of Gaza before handing it to a transitional Arab government. Critics say the move would amount to forced displacement, while the UN has called it ethnic cleansing.

Last Thursday, the Financial Times reported that US advisory firm Boston Consulting Group had modeled relocating about a quarter of all Palestinians to other countries, including Somalia. In March, Somalia and its breakaway region, Somaliland, denied receiving any such proposal from the US or Israel.

On Wednesday, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit’s office announced he met Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel for “high-level” talks on strengthening ties in energy, agriculture, healthcare, security, and water management.