Son of former Tehran Friday prayer leader linked to alleged financial scam dies

According to a statement on Kazem Seddiqi’s official channel, Mohammad-Mehdi had been suffering from a severe liver condition in recent years and died at dawn on Wednesday.

Born in 1977 in Qom, he studied in the Qom seminary and later served as an administrative deputy at the Imam Khomeini Seminary.

Seddiqi’s name had previously circulated widely in Iranian media during the controversy over the high-value “Ozgol Garden,” in northern Tehran, after documents were published alleging the unlawful transfer of the property to him, his father, and his brother.

Reports at the time stated that he held a 25 percent share of the property.

Following public scrutiny, Kazem Seddiqi said he had been unaware of the transfer and claimed his signature had been forged, later returning the property to the seminary under his supervision.

Media outlets, including Tasnim News, also reported that Mohammad-Mehdi Seddiqi had faced financial accusations and had been detained for a period, though he was at home at the time of his death.

A cleric close to the family wrote that Mohammad-Mehdi had recently expressed severe distress over the controversies.