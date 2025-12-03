Some US proposals unacceptable: Russian presidential aide

He made the comment after five hours of talks between the Russian president, his envoy Kirill Dmitriev, and US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Wtikoff which fininshed after midnight local time.

”No compromises have been found as of yet,” Ushakov said after the meeting. A meeting between Putin and Trump is not currently planned, he added.

“We discussed the substance, not specific wording and solutions. The parties see enormous potential for cooperation,” Ushakov stated.

”Some American proposals are acceptable to Russia, while others are not,” the aide continued. He noted that the territorial issue was also discussed at the meeting.

Responding to the question of whether peace had become closer or further following these talks, Ushakov said, “Definitely not further.”

According to the aide, the US delegation presented the Russian counterparts with four more documents concerning a possible settlement to the Ukraine conflict.

Dmitriev tweeted that the session was “productive” while Witkoff went immediately to the US embassy compound.

Before departing for his meeting with Witkoff, Putin dismissed out of hand any contribution from Kiev’s European backers, citing their failure to recognize reality and accusing them of trying to disrupt the US-led process.

Putin also warned of blocking Ukraine’s maritime access should drone attacks on boats from third countries carrying Russian oil continue.