Sunday, March 13, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

Shamkahni: Iran has learned it should not rely on anyone

By IFP Editorial Staff
The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has said the Iranian people have relearned from their more than 4-decade experience after the Islamic revolution that they cannot rely on the West and East for their rights and security.

Ali Shamkhani made the comment in a tweet on Sunday.

He said the field and the diplomacy are two components of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s power that are put to use proportionally and judiciously for the purpose of defending national interests and security.

Shamkhani sent the tweet in an apparent reference to Iran’s missile attack against the base of the Zionist regime in Iraq’s Kurdistan region and also Tehran’s concurrent push for realizing its rights through talks with the P4+1 group of countries in Vienna.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 18

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks