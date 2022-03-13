Shamkahni: Iran has learned it should not rely on anyone

Ali Shamkhani made the comment in a tweet on Sunday.

He said the field and the diplomacy are two components of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s power that are put to use proportionally and judiciously for the purpose of defending national interests and security.

Shamkhani sent the tweet in an apparent reference to Iran’s missile attack against the base of the Zionist regime in Iraq’s Kurdistan region and also Tehran’s concurrent push for realizing its rights through talks with the P4+1 group of countries in Vienna.