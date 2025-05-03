IFP ExclusiveIncidents

Severe storms claim 7 lives, injure 67 across Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

Severe storms, strong winds, and lightning strikes across Iran resulted in seven fatalities and 67 injuries during the past five days, according to a report by the Ministry of Health's Crisis Operations Center on Saturday.

Four victims died due to high winds, while three others were killed by lightning strikes.

Tehran Province recorded the highest number of injuries with 53 cases.

Fatalities were reported in Tehran, Mazandaran, Lorestan, South Khorasan, Markazi, and East Azarbaijan provinces.

The storms caused widespread damage, including fallen trees, collapsed billboards, building facade and roof failures, reduced visibility accidents, livestock deaths from lightning strikes, and increased air pollution.

Authorities have urged citizens to adhere to safety precautions during weather alerts and avoid hazardous conditions.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks