Severe storms claim 7 lives, injure 67 across Iran

Four victims died due to high winds, while three others were killed by lightning strikes.

Tehran Province recorded the highest number of injuries with 53 cases.

Fatalities were reported in Tehran, Mazandaran, Lorestan, South Khorasan, Markazi, and East Azarbaijan provinces.

The storms caused widespread damage, including fallen trees, collapsed billboards, building facade and roof failures, reduced visibility accidents, livestock deaths from lightning strikes, and increased air pollution.

Authorities have urged citizens to adhere to safety precautions during weather alerts and avoid hazardous conditions.