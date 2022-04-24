“Saudi-led coalition targets Yemeni army positions in violation of truce”

According to Yemeni media, the coalition also launched attacks on the positions of the army and the popular committees in two different areas of Sa’ada Province.

The sources say the coalition has breached the UN-brokered truce 92 times over the past 24 hours.

The two-month truce was agreed on April 2 and called for a halt in all fighting on the ground and all airstrikes by the coalition.

The ceasefire agreement also called on the Saudi-led coalition to re-open the Sa’ana Airport to humanitarian flights and allow fuel ships enter Yemen.

According to Ansarullah officials, these have also not materialized, so far.

The truce is an attempt to kick-start a political process to end the war that began with the Saudi-led invasion of Yemen in March 2015.

Ansarullah sources say the aggression has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and has pushed millions to the brink of famine, amid outbreaks of deadly diseases, especially among children.