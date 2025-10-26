Media WireMiddle East

Saudi Arabia says its Vision 2030 goals 85% completed

By IFP Media Wire

Saudi Arabia's investment minister has stated that 85% of the kingdom's Vision 2030 targets were complete or on track as of the end of 2024.

“We’ve made remarkable progress transforming our economy and society,” Saudi Arabia’s minister of investment, Khalid Al-Falih, said at the Fortune Global Forum conference in Riyadh.

“As of the end of 24, 85% of our initiatives were completed or are on track with most targets met or exceeded,” he added.

Offering a rare progress update ahead of the annual Future Investment Initiative conference that begins on Tuesday, Al-Falih didn’t say what specific targets have been met, except for saying that the regional headquarters of 675 companies are now located in the Saudi capital. Urging global companies to move their Middle East head offices to Riyadh has been one element of the 2030 plan.

Nevertheless, the multi-billion dollar Vision 2030 program faces delays and recalibrations as the kingdom grapples with economic headwinds and logistical constraints.

The program includes a set of initiatives aimed at diversifying Saudi Arabia’s economy away from oil dependence, modernizing its society, and positioning it as a global investment and tourism hub.

The NEOM megacity project, for example, has faced repeated implementation delays and sources have told Reuters the project has been scaled back as Riyadh prioritises infrastructure projects deemed essential for hosting global sporting events such as the 2034 World Cup.

 

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks