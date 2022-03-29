Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Saudi Arabia keeps violating ceasefire in Yemen

By IFP Editorial Staff
Saudi Arabia is doubling down on its military aggression against Yemen, violating a ceasefire agreement 115 times in the Western Yemeni province of Al Hudaydah over the past 24 hours.

The breach of the truce included airstrikes as well as flights by jetfighters and spy planes, say officials charged with overseeing the ceasefire.

The violation of the ceasefire comes after the Yemeni Army assisted by popular forces launched drone and missile attacks on Saudi soil in response to Riyadh’s repeated violations of the armistice.

Saudi Arabia began its military campaign against Yemen in March, 2015 in the form of a coalition comprised of several Arab countries and with the green light from Washington.

The aggression has left large numbers of people dead and touched off a humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

