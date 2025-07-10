Saudi Arabia executed more than 100 foreigners in 2025 so far: AFP

“Khalil Qasim Muhammad Omar and Murad Yaqub Adam Siyo -– both of Ethiopian nationality -– were found guilty of smuggling hashish,” read the statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.

“Upon referral to the competent court, a verdict was issued confirming the charges against them and sentencing them to death.”

In total, 189 people have been executed in 2025, according to AFP’s count, including 88 Saudis.

In 2024, the 100-foreigners execution mark was only surpassed in November in the Gulf kingdom, one of the world’s leading users of the death penalty.

According to a previous AFP tally, at least 338 people were executed last year, compared with 170 in 2023 — far surpassing the previously known record of 196 in 2022.