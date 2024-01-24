Russia says Zelensky in difficult condition, no one giving Ukraine Money

“Zelensky is in a very difficult position. He stopped receiving money, there are not enough shells for him abroad, he has restless situation inside the country, there are many dissatisfied people. He needs to camouflage his positions with something. And that is why he disguises it with such absurd decrees. It is unlikely that this can help the Kiev regime in any way, the difficulties will only increase. This is despite the fact that for sure there are still more or less bright minds who understand what needs to be done to get out of this situation,” Peskov said, commenting on Zelensky’s decree “On the territories of the Russian Federation historically inhabited by Ukrainians”.

Peskov added that Zelensky’s territorial claims to Russia are an attempt to hide problems that the Kiev ‘regime’ is currently facing.

“This is not stupidity. This is probably an attempt to somehow try to hide the problems that the Kiev regime is accumulating. Zelensky has really big problems. And it seems like he should have already understood what needs to be done to stop all this. But he doesn’t want to,” the spokesman told reporters, noting the Ukrainian president tries to maintain support of his people but fails.

More and more Ukrainians are having doubts about Kiev’s decision to “continue bloodshed”, the spokesman stated.

Earlier this week, Zelensky named a number of Russian regions, including Belgorod and Kursk, as territories “historically inhabited” by Ukrainians and instructed the government to draw a plan on how to preserve the national identity of Ukrainians who live in this area.

Moscow has repeatedly announced it is open to peace talks with Kiev, as long as the reality on the ground and its interests are taken into account. Moscow is willing to reach a solution “which would guarantee legitimate national interests of Russia and the Ukrainian people”, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told CBS in an interview published on Tuesday.

Ukraine has refused to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia, with Zelensky singing a decree ruling out any talks between him and Putin in autumn 2022. Instead, Kiev has tried to garner support for its own plan known as the “Zelensky peace formula”, which demands Russia withdraw its troops from all territories claimed by Ukraine before any talks begin. The list of demands also includes reparations from Russia and a tribunal for its leadership.

Moscow has dismissed such demands as “absurd” and repeatedly stated that any talks on the conflict resolution without Russia are pointless.

Peskov also stated that Zelensky could only dream of the levels of popular support Russian President Vladimir Putin has.

”He is trying to get back the overwhelming [popular] support – he really wants to be like, for example, President Putin, so that the entire nation will support him – but it isn’t working out that way,” Peskov told reporter Pavel Zarubin.

“More and more people in Ukraine are starting to think that maybe the Kiev regime is doing something wrong.”

Zelensky is also trying to go back to where he was nearly two years ago, when the West was sending him practically unlimited amounts of money and ammunition, but “that won’t happen” either, Peskov continued.