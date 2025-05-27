Russia reacts to West lifting limits on long-range weapons for Ukraine

Peskov made the remarks in response to comments by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said Ukraine is no longer subject to range limitations on Western-supplied weaponry.

“If such decisions have indeed been made, they are entirely at odds with our aspirations for a political resolution and with the efforts currently being made toward a settlement,” Peskov stated.

“Quite dangerous decisions, again – if they were indeed made,” he stressed.

At the EuropaForum on Monday, Merz said “there are no longer any range restrictions” on Western-supplied weapons used by Ukraine against Russian military targets.

“There are no restrictions from the UK, France, Germany, or the US,” he added, as quoted by Euronews.

Moscow has repeatedly warned Western countries against participating in the conflict by giving Kiev targeting data from NATO satellites to carry out long-range strikes against Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also signed off on a new nuclear doctrine which expands the list of conditions that could trigger a strategic response to include scenarios where aggression by a non-nuclear state or group of states supported by a nuclear state could be viewed as a “joint attack.”

Since then, Ukrainian forces have launched numerous long-range strikes inside Russia using Western-supplied weapons. Despite the changes, the doctrine still characterizes nuclear weapons as “an extreme and forced measure” and emphasizes Russia’s aim to avoid escalation.

Russia has consistently condemned Western arms shipments to Ukraine, arguing that they fuel more bloodshed and hinder efforts toward the peace process. Earlier this month, Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks since 2022. The sides agreed to present detailed ceasefire proposals, carry out a record 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap, and continue negotiations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow is at an “advanced stage” of preparing a memorandum outlining the principles and timeline for a peace settlement with Ukraine.