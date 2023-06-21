Russia says Ukraine’s attack on Moscow Region thwarted

In a statement, the ministry said that Kiev attempted to stage a “terrorist attack” on the region’s facilities, which involved three aircraft-type drones. “All UAVs have been suppressed by electronic warfare means; as a result, they lost control and crashed down,” it added.

Earlier in the day, Andrey Vorobyov, the governor of Moscow Region, stated that in the early hours of Wednesday, two unidentified drones fell near the settlement of Kalinetz, around 30km southwest of the Russian capital. He claimed that the aircraft were approaching warehouses of one of the army units in the area and were taken down by the military.

Meanwhile, TASS news agency reported, citing sources, that the drones crashed near the home base of Russia’s 2nd Guards Taman Motor Rifle Division.

This is not the first time Ukraine has attempted to attack targets in Moscow Region and the capital itself. Last month, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Kiev launched an attack on Moscow involving eight drones which were either shot down by air defenses, or suppressed by electronic warfare means. The local authorities said that the raid damaged several residential buildings, but did not cause any serious injuries.

At the time, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov praised the work of Russia’s air defenses, suggesting that the attack came in response to an earlier strike by Moscow on one of Ukrainian “decision-making centers.”

Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that Moscow’s attack targeted the Ukrainian military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR).