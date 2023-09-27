Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 580

Russian attacks target civilians and infrastructure across Ukraine: Officials

At least one person has been killed and five others injured across Ukraine over the past day as a result of Russian attacks, Ukrainian officials announced on Wednesday.

The attacks also damaged residential buildings and infrastructure, the officials stated.

Zaporizhzhia: Russian forces conducted 130 attacks on Zaporizhzhia over the past day, shelling 27 settlements, said Yurii Malashko, head of the southern region’s military administration.

A 66-year-old resident was killed by Russian artillery fire in the city of Orikhiv, while a man, 56, was wounded by shelling in the village of Prymorske, he stated.

Russian forces conducted four airstrikes, UAV attacks and Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) attacks on several villages, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure, he added.

Kharkiv: Russian forces attacked Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Izium districts, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration.

Shelling injured a 65-year-old man in the town of Vovchansk, where buildings were damaged and a forest fire broke out, he added.

In the village of Borova, the shelling also sparked a forest fire, while in the village of Pidlyman, wheat crops were damaged, he said. A fire also broke out in the city of Kupiansk, damaging infrastructure, he added.

Dnipropetrovsk: Two men, ages 44 and 68, were injured in the region, said Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk region military administration. Buildings were also damaged in the Russian attacks, he added.

Donetsk: At least one resident was injured in the village of Orlivka in the eastern region, according to its military administration.

US lawmakers propose major cut to Ukraine aid

The US Senate has reached a provisional deal on a spending bill needed to avert a federal budget crisis, with lawmakers agreeing to slash nearly $20 billion in proposed aid for Ukraine following push-back by some Republicans.

The upper chamber ended debate on the budget legislation on Tuesday night, garnering the support needed to advance to a final vote, officials from both parties stated.

“All through the weekend – night and day – Senate Democrats and Republicans worked in good faith to reach an agreement on a continuing resolution that will keep the government funded and avert a shutdown,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said in a statement.

The stop-gap bill will reportedly allocate $6.2 billion for assistance to Ukraine, a significant drop from the nearly $25 billion originally sought by Democrats. While a large number of Republicans appear to have accepted the more modest aid package, some GOP members have vowed to oppose any measure that includes funding for Kiev.

“It’s bad policy to bankrupt our own country to send money to Ukraine,” libertarian-leaning Senator Rand Paul wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“I will not consent to easy passage of any spending bill that includes funding for Ukraine. Those in charge of this bill need to either take it out or will have to fight me every step of the way,” he added.

In another missive, Paul mocked leaders in both parties, sharing a photo of Schumer and his GOP counterpart Mitch McConnell with the caption: “The look on their faces when they learned Ukrainian government workers would be paid during a shutdown, but not American government workers. Priceless? No, pathetic.”

However, while the Senate appears close to an agreement on the budget measure despite Paul’s opposition, the bill must be reconciled with a separate version advancing through the House. Lawmakers in both chambers have until September 30 to produce final legislation for President Joe Biden to sign, risking a shutdown otherwise.

It remains to be seen whether House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will accept the Senate’s alterations to the spending bill, given that congressional Republicans are seeking deeper budget cuts and have opposed aid to Ukraine more vocally. Earlier on Tuesday, the House leader said he would not speak in “hypotheticals” regarding the Senate bill, but suggested his party would look to boost border funding in their own version.

Though senior White House officials previously warned that a federal shutdown would hamper US military aid to Kiev, the Pentagon itself has appeared to contradict those claims.

Russia seeks to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council

Russia is seeking to rejoin the United Nations Human Rights Council after it was expelled in April of last year following its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is listed on the United Nations website as a candidate for the election of members of the Human Rights Council for the 2024-2026 term, which is due to take place on October 10.

Membership is based on equitable geographical distribution, with two vacant seats in the Eastern European States regional group, according to the United Nations. Russia, along with Albania and Bulgaria, are listed as having announced their candidacy for that region so far.

According to Russia’s position paper, which CNN obtained, Russia considers the Human Rights Council a “key body in the United Nations systems.”

The position paper, which Russia is circulating to UN members to drum up support, states that Russia “believes it is important to prevent the increasing trend of turning the Human Rights Council into the instrument, which serves political wills of one group of countries punishing non-loyal governments for their independent internal and external policy.”

“If elected, the Russian Federation will focus on this issue. We will firmly promote principles of cooperation and strengthening of constructive mutually respectful dialogue in the Council in order to find adequate solutions for human rights issues,” the position paper argued.

Ukrainian defense minister neither confirms nor denies alleged death of Russian admiral

If Russia’s Black Sea Fleet commander is dead, “it’s good news for everybody,” Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov told CNN Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview from Kyiv, he neither confirmed nor denied Admiral Viktor Sokolov had been killed in a Ukrainian strike last week on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea.

Earlier Tuesday, the Russian defense ministry published a video appearing to show Sokolov participating by video conference in a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, calling into question Ukrainian claims that the admiral had died in the attack.

“He is in our temporary occupied territories … he should not be there at all. So, if he’s dead, it’s good news for everybody that we are continuing to de-occupy our territory,” Umerov told CNN.

Ukraine’s military has said it is “clarifying” information received about Sokolov.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier on Tuesday refused to comment on the Ukrainian claim that Sokolov had been killed.

Washington pushing Ukraine towards ‘self-destruction’: Moscow

Facing pressure from its Western backers to demonstrate tangible battleground results, Kiev continues to throw untrained soldiers into the meat grinder, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu stated at a meeting of ministry officials on Tuesday.

“Despite the absence of any significant results of the so-called counteroffensive, Ukraine’s Western handlers are not backing down from their inhuman principle of ‘arms as a path to peace,’” Shoigu said at a regular briefing of senior military officials.

Kiev does not disclose statistics about its military losses, but according to Moscow’s estimates, the number of Ukrainian servicemen killed since the counteroffensive began has now surpassed 83,000, with at least 17,000 killed in September alone.

“The United States and its allies continue to arm the Ukrainian armed forces, while the Kiev regime continues to throw untrained soldiers into senseless assaults and slaughter,” the defense minister continued, adding that these “cynical actions by the West and their henchmen in Kiev are only pushing Ukraine towards self-destruction.”

Washington and its allies sent billions of dollars in direct military aid to Kiev since fighting with Russia escalated in February 2022, including dozens of shipments of heavy weapons, vehicles, and munitions.

Russia has repeatedly warned the West that arms shipments to Ukraine will only prolong the conflict and inflict more civilian suffering, but will not change the outcome.

US slaps Ukraine with list of demands

US officials have circulated a list of “priority reforms” intended for Ukraine, suggesting that future aid could depend on whether the government complies. Sent out by the White House, the document was reportedly shared with other potential supporters of the Ukrainian war effort.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Kiev confirmed that it had “provided a proposed list of priority reforms” meant for “discussion and feedback” among Ukrainian officials and other possible donors.

“This list was provided as a basis for consultation with the Government of Ukraine and key partners as part of our enduring support to Ukraine and its efforts to integrate into Europe, a goal the United States strongly supports,” the embassy added.

It went on to cite previous remarks by President Joe Biden that his administration is “supporting reforms that are going to combat corruption” in Ukraine.

The embassy statement was issued after Ukrainian media outlets obtained a copy of the list of proposed policies, with some agencies stating that Kiev would need to implement the reforms “to receive aid” in the future.

According to the document, US officials have categorized the reforms based on their urgency, with some labeled as “0-3 month priorities,” while others are expected to be implemented over a longer period of time, up to 18 months down the road. The most immediate policies include measures to “strengthen” Ukraine’s Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, as well as bolster the staff of the separate National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. Among the longer-range goals are a number of judicial and economic reforms, such as the “liberalization” of the country’s gas and electricity tariffs.

The document also called for Ukraine’s Defense Ministry to be overhauled, to put it in line with “NATO standards of transparency,” as well as a redesign of the military’s procurement process.