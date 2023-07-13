Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 505

One person was killed in Kyiv after Ukrainian air defenses intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the region early Thursday morning, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

According to Klitschko, the body of a man was found while responders were extinguishing an apartment building fire in Kyiv’s Podil district.

Air defense systems intercepted Russian airstrikes launched early on Thursday morning, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration wrote on Telegram.

“Air defense is operating in the region, on the outskirts of Kyiv city. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over!” stated Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv city military administration.

Klitschko reported damage in several parts of the capital and said two injured people in the Darnytsia district have been hospitalized.

“We have removed any doubts” that Ukraine will join NATO: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed optimism about Ukraine’s path to becoming a member of NATO.

“It is very important that during these two days of the summit we have removed any doubts and ambiguities about whether Ukraine will be in NATO. It will be! For the first time, not only do all allies agree on this, but a significant majority in the alliance is vigorously pushing for it,” he said in his nightly address on Wednesday following the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

At the summit, US President Joe Biden and G7 leaders unveiled a substantial show of support for Ukraine, offering a joint declaration of support for Ukraine aimed at bolstering the war-torn country’s military capability.

“These are concrete security guarantees that are confirmed by the top 7 democracies in the world. Never before have we had such a security foundation,” Zelensky added.

In his address, he also thanked the countries that are set to begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 combat aircraft.

Russia says NATO has returned to its “Cold War schemes” following summit in Lithuania

The Russian foreign ministry announced on Wednesday that the results of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, demonstrate that the military alliance has “finally returned to the Cold War schemes.”

“The ‘collective West’ led by the United States is not ready to put up with the formation of a multipolar world and intends to defend its hegemony by all available means, including military ones,” the ministry said in a statement.

“NATO’s attempts to cover up their aggressive aspirations and actions with the UN Charter do not stand up to scrutiny. The Alliance and the world organization have nothing in common,” it added.

In the same statement, the foreign ministry stressed Moscow will carefully analyze the results of the summit in Vilnius and respond in a timely manner “using all means and methods at our disposal.”

The ministry also vowed that Russia would continue to strengthen its military and defense system.

Biden: “Our commitment to Ukraine will not weaken”

Speaking at the end of the two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, US President Joe Biden reaffirmed US support for Ukraine.

“We will not waiver. I mean that. Our commitment to Ukraine will not weaken. We will stand for liberty and freedom today, tomorrow, and for as long as it takes,” he said Wednesday.

“The United States has built a coalition of more than 50 nations to make sure Ukraine defends itself, both now and is able to do it in the future as well,” he added.

Biden remarked that despite nearly a year and a half of war, Ukraine remains free and independent. He also emphasized that everyone wants the war to end on just terms which withhold the basic principles of the United Nations charter — sovereignty and territorial integrity.

NATO has remained unified throughout the war in Ukraine, while Russian President Vladimir Putin was betting the conflict would break the alliance apart, Biden stressed.

BHe emphasized that the alliance is “more vital to our shared future”, adding Putin “thought our unity would shatter at the first testing. He thought democratic leaders would be weak. But he thought wrong”.

The US and NATO “stepped up” together, Biden said, pointing to the beginning of the war when he said he was in constant contact with other world leaders in the alliance and the European Union. He added from then on, allied countries have continued to support Ukraine as they “defend their integrity and sovereignty.”

Russia is militarily and politically fragile: French president

Russia is currently “fragile, militarily and politically,” French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday in a speech at the NATO summit in Lithuania.

He said there are “signs of division in Russia,” seemingly referring to the recent short-lived rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner group.

The French president pledged to “be there” for Ukraine, even if the war is a “war of attrition,” adding that the support for Kyiv is sustainable.

However, the French leader said NATO allies must do more for Ukraine, adding that the time to do so is now, during the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

UK is not “Amazon” for weapons deliveries: British defense secretary says he told Ukraine last year

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Wednesday that Kyiv’s allies “want to see gratitude” from Ukraine for their support while recalling how he told Ukrainian officials during a visit to Kyiv in June of 2022 that the UK was not “Amazon,” the global retail site, when he was given a list of weapons demands.

“There is a slight word of caution here which is that, whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude,” Wallace told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.

“I said to the Ukrainians last June, when I drove 11 hours to be given a list, I’m not Amazon,” he said.

Wallace stated ally countries are helping Ukraine, not just for their sovereignty, but also for wider freedoms. He added Ukrainian officials sometimes need to persuade officials to authorize that aid, like lawmakers on Capitol Hill in the United States, for example.

“You’ve got to persuade doubting politicians in other countries that it’s worth it and it’s worthwhile and they’re getting something for it,” Wallace continued, adding, “And you will sometimes hear grumbles not from the administration in the American system, but you’ll hear from lawmakers on the Hill: ‘We’ve given $83 billion worth or whatever, you know, we’re not Amazon,'” again referring to the online store.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in response to the defense secretary’s comments, said, “We have always been very grateful to the United Kingdom, always grateful to the prime minister, or perhaps I should say prime ministers, and to the defense minister, Mr. Wallace.”

“I just don’t really understand what the issue is. We are grateful, Britain is our partner. Maybe the minister wants something special?” he added.

Ukrainian official says G7 declaration is an “important victory” for country

The head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, Andriy Yermak, described the NATO summit in Lithuania as successful for Ukraine, stressing that the Group of 7 declaration of support is an “important victory.”

Yermak stated in a Telegram post that the NATO summit had been “not easy, but successful.”

“We have powerful defense agreements and a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine agreed by the G7 countries. It is an important step towards the conclusion of a system of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries on security guarantees for our country,” he said.

The G7 declaration was “an important victory for Ukraine on its way to NATO … that takes into account both the needs of Ukraine and the capabilities of the Allies,” Yermak added.

“The next step is to conclude a system of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries,” he added.

Yermak also pointed to the creation of mechanisms for collecting reparations and prosecution of those responsible for alleged war crimes against Ukraine.

“It is important that we win the war and sign security guarantees for our country before the NATO summit in Washington in 2024. They will be valid until we join NATO,” he concluded.

What’s in the G7 declaration: The document outlined that G7 countries will work with Ukraine on “bilateral, long-term security commitments and arrangements” toward three goals, including: