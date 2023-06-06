Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 468

“No immediate nuclear safety risk” at Zaporizhzhia plant: UN watchdog

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that its experts are “closely monitoring the situation” and there is “no immediate nuclear safety risk” at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following the destruction of a major nearby dam.

The Nova Kakhovka dam in the Kherson region supplied water for much of southeastern Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which lies upstream and is also under Russian control.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s nuclear agency said Tuesday that the dam’s destruction may have negative consequences for the nuclear plant, but the situation is under control.

“The water from the Kakhovka reservoir is needed for the plant to receive replenishment for turbine condensers and safety systems of the ZNPP,” Energoatom said in a statement on Telegram.

“The cooling pond is now full: as of 8:00 am [local time], the water level is 16.6 meters, which is sufficient for the plant’s needs,” it added.

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s military also stated Tuesday that the situation at the plant is “under control.”

Ukraine has blamed Russia for blowing up the dam, while a senior Russia-installed official said its destruction was “a serious terrorist attack.”

The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam will “certainly” affect the operation of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine but the situation is “under control,” a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military said Tuesday.

“According to experts, this will certainly affect the operation [of the Zaporizhzhia NPP]. But there is no need to escalate the situation now and draw the most critical conclusions,” Ukraine’s southern command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said on national television.

“The situation is currently under control,” she added.

Earlier Tuesday, Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s office, stated on Tuesday that the dam’s destruction will “also pose a threat to the [Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant].”

The plant, the largest nuclear facility in Europe, has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the invasion last year.

The Nova Kakhovka dam is a critical piece of infrastructure, holding around 18 cubic kilometers in the Kakhovka Reservoir, about equal to the Great Salt Lake in the US state of Utah, according to Reuters.

The dam supplies water for much of southeastern Ukraine and the Crimean peninsula which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

“Crimea is indeed very dependent on water supply,” Humeniuk said Tuesday, adding, “I would like to ask whom they have made worse.”

Zelensky says destruction of dam shows Russians “must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land”

The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam confirms that Russians “must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land”, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement on his official Telegram Tuesday.

“Not a single meter should be left to them, because they use every meter for terror,” Zelensky said.

“It’s only Ukraine’s victory that will return security. And this victory will come. The terrorists will not be able to stop Ukraine with water, missiles or anything else,” he added.

Zelensky also confirmed he has convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council.

Zelensky praises Ukrainian troops fighting in east after claims of advances around Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised troops fighting around Bakhmut after officials claimed that units had retaken territory on the northern and southern flanks of the embattled eastern city.

“I am grateful to every warrior, to all our defenders, who provided us today with the news we have all been waiting for in the Bakhmut direction. Well done, warriors,” Zelenksy said in his nightly video address to the nation.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar claimed on Telegram that Ukraine was “carrying out offensive actions” along the eastern front line and had advanced some 200 to 1,600 meters around the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Paraskoviivka to the north of Bakhmut, and some 100 to 700 meters around Ivanivske and Klishchiivka, which are southwest of the city.

EU restrictions on Ukraine grain imports extended to September 15

The European Union will extend to September 15 restrictions on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products imposed by five member states seeking to protect their farmers, the commission said in a statement. The bloc will “phase out by 15 September” the measures affecting Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed that were adopted due to “logistical bottlenecks” in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, the commission added.

Ukrainian pilots selected to train on modern fighter jets in UK: Ukraine’s PM

Groups of Ukrainian pilots have been selected for training in the UK where they will learn to fly modern fighter jets, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated.

In a post on Telegram, Shmyhal said that he had thanked British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who is visiting Kyiv, for, “his leadership in creating the ‘coalition of fighter jets’” that Ukraine is lobbying for – and for, “his commitment to train our pilots,” he said.

His Telegram post had earlier said the pilots were headed to the UK, but it was updated later in the day to say they had been selected for training there.

The UK does not have the US-made F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine wants but said after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit last month that it would give “cohorts of Ukrainian pilots… basic training” that they could “apply [to] a different kind of aircraft.”

US President Joe Biden gave his backing for Kyiv’s pilots to be trained on US-made F-16s at the G7 summit in Japan. The training has started in several EU countries, the bloc’s High Representative, Josep Borrell, told reporters last month.

Poland, Denmark and the Netherlands are among the countries that have said they will participate in the training.

Foreign minister says Ukraine has enough weapons for counteroffensive

Ukraine has enough weapons for its counteroffensive against Russia, and the operation will give the country the victory it needs to join NATO, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated. Membership of the military alliance would “probably” only be possible for Ukraine after the end of active hostilities, Kuleba said in an interview in Kyiv. He did not say whether the counteroffensive had started when asked.

Ukrainian offensive taking place in several directions: DM

The Ukrainian offensive is “taking place in several directions,” Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar told Ukrainian television on Monday.

“It is not only about Bakhmut. The offensive is taking place in several directions. We are happy about every meter. Today is a successful day for our forces,” she stated.

Earlier, Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app that the country’s troops were “carrying out offensive actions” on the eastern front and had “advanced in several directions” around the city of Bakhmut: near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Paraskoviivka to the north, and near Ivanivske and Klishchiivka to the southwest.

Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, also spoke of “an offensive assault” by the Ukrainians “on the southern and northern flanks of Bakhmut” on national TV on Monday.

“These actions were successful,” Cherevatyi noted, adding, “Despite the enemy’s fierce resistance, our airborne assault and mechanised units managed to advance along the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal in the direction of Klishchiivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Zaliznianske, and Bohdanivka to a distance of 300 meters to 1 kilometers in various parts of the front line.”

British foreign secretary says Ukraine can count on UK’s support while meeting Zelensky in Kyiv

The UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said, “Ukraine can count on the UK’s support” while meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Monday, according to the UK foreign office.

Cleverly’s visit to the Ukrainian capital comes ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London late this month, focusing on re-building and bolstering the country’s economic outlook.

Monday’s trip is Cleverly’s second visit to Kyiv and the fourth meeting between UK senior ministers and President Zelensky in recent weeks. Cleverly also met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on Monday to discuss how to best support Ukraine “from the battlefield to banking guarantees.”

Cleverly also met children who the foreign office say were forcibly deported to Russia.

“As Ukraine continues its sustained fightback against Russia, I was able to see for myself the true horrors and devastation of what Russia has wreaked on this sovereign state,” Cleverly said in a statement released by the foreign office.

“Forcibly deporting children, razing cities like Bakhmut, Izium and Mariupol to the ground and committing atrocities are not the acts of a responsible international state. They are the actions of a hostile regime that is in violation of the UN Charter,” Cleverly stated.

Zelensky thanked Cleverly for coming to Kyiv and for the “really big support what UK gave and giving, still giving and we hope will prolong this support to Ukraine.”

“And I want to thank for the last one, it is about opening possibility for training missions for our pilots on fighter jets and also the possibility to open discussion about coalition of Patriots. That is also really important. I am happy that all the leaders understood that during this period of time when we have such big escalation by attacking of different kind of rockets and during all this period when we don’t have fighter jets, we need really something to close the sky. And we understand the name of this something,” Zelensky said.

Russian reports about counteroffensive designed to divert attention from its own challenges: Ukraine

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar has said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that Russia was spreading information about a Ukrainian counteroffensive “to divert attention” from what she said were challenges the invading army faced around Bakhmut in the east.

In Bakhmut – which Maliar said “remained the epicentre” of the fighting – Ukraine is having some “success” as it takes over the “dominant heights” around the city, she claimed.

In her Telegram post, Maliar also added Ukrainian troops are “switching to offensive actions in some directions,” but framed that as part of Ukraine’s overall “defense operation” that began after Russia launched its attempt at a full-scale invasion in February last year.

“We are continuing the defence we started on February 24, 2022. The defense operation contains everything, including counteroffensive actions. Hence, we are switching to offensive actions in some directions,” she continued.

Earlier Monday, Maliar and other officials posted a social media video urging silence over any potential news of a counteroffensive.

Top US general says Ukraine is “well prepared” for its anticipated counteroffensive

While Ukraine is “very well prepared” for a counteroffensive against Russia, it is “too early to tell what outcomes are going to happen,” the top US general told CNN Monday.

“They’re in a war that’s an existential threat for the very survival of Ukraine and has greater meaning for the rest of the world — for Europe, really for the United States, but also for the globe,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said in an in an exclusive interview with CNN in Normandy, France.

Milley, who is retiring this year, is in Normandy to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the 1944 D-Day invasion — a massive World War II operation — as the war continues to rage in Ukraine.

For months now, the US and its allies have been helping arm Ukraine for the counteroffensive.

Meanwhile, the war has also begun creeping into Russia, as suspected Ukrainian drone strikes hit inside Moscow and a shelling attack was carried out in Belgorod. Asked Monday if such attacks would risk escalating the conflict, Milley stated there is “always risk” of escalation, and it’s something the US is watching “very, very carefully.”

Russian air space is unlikely to reopen in near term: Airlines officials

Airlines CEOs at the International Air Transport Association Annual General meeting have told CNN that they don’t expect any changes to Russian airspace restrictions any time in the foreseeable future.

“The idea that we see Russian air space open in the near term, I don’t think that’s going to be possible so we’ll have to live with that. Airlines have had to adopt their schedule to recognize they are going to have to take a longer route between Europe and Asia and I think it will have some impact for some time,” Willie Walsh, Director General of IATA told CNN.

He added that for Russian air space to reopen, the war would have to end with peace in Ukraine.

Russian airspace bordering Ukraine has been closed to all commercial airlines since the start of the invasion.

Not being able to fly over Russia has made the journey from Europe to Asia two to three hours longer, AirFrance KLM CEO Benjamin Smith said.

“So a plane that could have been optimal before this war in Ukraine started may not be the case today,” he added.

When asked if he was writing off flying over Russia for the foreseeable future, he replied: “That is our assumption.”