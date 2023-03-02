Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 372

Ukrainian commanders say they are holding on to Bakhmut amid ferocious assaults on eastern city

Russian forces continue to press their offensive in the Bakhmut area in eastern Ukraine, but have taken little additional territory in the past 24 hours, geolocated video and frontline accounts suggest.

“We have muffled the enemy a little bit,” a soldier from the 93th Brigade said, according to video comments posted by the Land Forces of Ukraine.

“It’s a little calmer, but there are still gunfights on the outskirts. There are isolated explosions, shells are flying. But we are standing in Bakhmut. No one is going to retreat yet,” he added.

Col. Yurii Madyar, commander of the 28th Brigade, stated in a video message on Telegram that “Bakhmut is withstanding,” but that the price for holding on to the city “is becoming increasingly difficult to do so.”

“The enemy has been raging for the last day first of all with the intention of destroying this city, to destroy as much of the remaining life here as possible — and at any cost to ensure the bypassing of the city of Bakhmut on the flanks in order to surround it and block the routes of military movement and delivery of necessary supplies,” Madyar continued.

He added that there were battles involving small arms to the north of Bakhmut, and there was “street fighting in the suburbs along the eastern, northern and southern and western-southern outskirts.”

Ukrainian units “are holding the northern flank to prevent the enemy from encircling Bakhmut,” Madyar said.

“We have stopped the enemy in this area for a long time and did not allow their propaganda to shout to the whole world about their great offensive successes in this area,” he added.

As the ground softens with springtime, Madyar said he foresees the enemy not being able to “carry out any quick operations.”

Oleksii Reva, head of Bakhmut city military administration, stated there were still heavy battles for the city.

“It is painful to see what enemy shells are doing to the city,” he said on Facebook.

“It is extremely dangerous in Bakhmut,” Reva continued, adding, “The enemy is mercilessly destroying the city, injuring and killing civilians. To date, the Russians have destroyed over 4,400 residential buildings.”

The military’s General Staff noted that while “the enemy continues to advance in the Bakhmut sector,” attacks on settlements to the west of Bakhmut — Khromove, Ivanivske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Chasiv Yar — have been repelled.

Head of Russia’s mercenary Wagner military force a ‘war criminal’: US Justice chief

The US justice chief has branded Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia’s mercenary Wagner military force fighting in Ukraine, a war criminal.

Attorney General Merrick Garland told a Senate hearing that the Department of Justice is helping Ukraine investigate war crimes allegedly committed since Russia’s invasion, including by the semi-private Wagner military group.

“Mr Prigozhin, who runs this thing, is in my view a war criminal,” Garland told the hearing.

“Maybe that’s inappropriate for me to say as a judge before getting all the evidence. But I think we have more than sufficient evidence at this point for me to feel that way,” he added.

Ukrainian official says forces may pull out of key city of Bakhmut

Ukraine’s military might pull its troops back from the key stronghold of Bakhmut, an adviser to Ukraine’s president says in remarks that suggest Russia could capture the eastern city that has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

Kremlin forces have waged a bloody, months-long offensive to take Bakhmut, a city of salt and gypsum mines that has become a decimated ghost town.

“Our military is obviously going to weigh all of the options,” Alexander Rodnyansky, economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, told CNN.

“So far, they’ve held the city, but if need be, they will strategically pull back. We’re not going to sacrifice all of our people just for nothing,” he added.