Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 356

NATO chief says its important for Sweden and Finland to join alliance

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said it is important Sweden and Finland join NATO as soon as possible, but ratifying them at the same time was not the “main question”.

Finland and Sweden must gain approval from all 30 members before joining the military Alliance formally.

Stoltenberg’s comments come after Turkey suggested it could greenlight Finland’s bid to join without accepting Sweden into the Alliance after far-right extremists burned a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm last month.

“So the main question is not whether Finland and Sweden are ratified together. The main question is that they are both ratified as full members as soon as possible,” Stoltenberg stated ahead of a meeting of NATO allies.

“I’m confident that both will be full members, and we are working hard to get both ratified as soon as possible,” the NATO secretary general added.

Germany to ramp up ammunition production in light of strengthened Russian offensive

Germany is to increase ammunition production in light of Russia’s ramped up offensive in Ukraine, the country’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels ahead of a two-day NATO Defense Ministers meeting, Pistorius highlighted Russia’s increasing efforts to “regain the initiative in the Donbas.”

The defense minister called the “issue of air defense and ammunition supply“ much “more important than fighter jets”.

This echoes remarks made by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg also on Tuesday, stating that NATO’s “urgent need” is to deliver the military support it has already promised Ukraine rather than make decisions on whether to send modern fighter jets too.

Also on Tuesday, Pistorius announced that Germany had signed contracts with ammunition manufacturers to provide for the Gepard air defense systems it has delivered to Ukraine.

As far as other ammunition is concerned, Pistorius noted he could “only ask the defense industry to ramp up production quickly.”

In light of the “possible risk of escalation,” he warned that every step taken by NATO allies has to be “weighed up” carefully.

“I believe there will be no short-term end to the war, no short-term winner,“ Pistorius continued.

Wagner Group made ‘further small gains’ in Bakhmut: British MoD

The British Ministry of Defence says in the last three days, the Wagner mercenary group has made further small gains in the north of Bakhmut “into the village of Krasna Hora”.

But, in its daily intelligence update, the ministry found that “the tactical Russian advance to the south of the town has likely made little progress.”

“Russia likely aims to reverse some of the gains Ukrainian forces made over September-November 2022: there is a realistic possibility that their immediate goal is to advance west to the Zherberets River,” the report added.

However, while the current movements of Russian troops suggest they are being ordered to advance, “they have not massed sufficient offensive combat power on any one axis to achieve a decisive effect.”

Fighter jets for Ukraine “not the most important issue” now: NATO chief

A decision on whether to send modern fighter jets to Ukraine is “not the most urgent issue” right now, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

The alliance needs to focus instead on delivering the military support it has already committed to Ukraine, Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels before a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

“The urgent need now is to deliver what has always been promised. To deliver the armored vehicles, the infantry fighting vehicles, the German martyrs, the US Bradleys and of course also the main battle tanks, the Leopards and the other battle tanks that have been pledged,” he added.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lobbied strongly for allies to send modern fighter jets to Ukraine, officially requesting the Netherlands’ supply of American made F-16 jets on Friday.

“”The issue of aircraft is not the most urgent issue now. But it is an ongoing discussion,” Stoltenberg stated Tuesday.

The NATO chief also acknowledged the type of support allies have provided to Ukraine “has changed and evolved” and will continue to do so “as this war develops.”

Stoltenberg said Ukraine must get the weapons it needs to “win this war.”

He underlined consultations among alliance members to support Kyiv would continue over the next two days.

“Because we know the need to ensure that Ukraine gets the weapons it needs to be able to retake territory, liberate the lands and win this war and prevail as a sovereign and independent nation,” he underscored.

It was important to discuss the types of systems and platforms NATO members should send to Ukraine and that all of the systems “work as they should,” he added.

“When it comes to artillery, we need ammunition, we need spare parts, we need maintenance, we need all the logistics to ensure that we are able to sustain these weapon systems,” Stoltenberg said, adding, “This has become a grinding war of attrition and therefore it’s also a battle of logistics.”

Stoltenberg also reaffirmed comments he made Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “preparing for more war.”

“We see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace. What we see is the opposite, he’s preparing for more war for new offensives and new attacks,” he continued, noting, “So it makes it just even more important that NATO allies and partners provide more support to Ukraine.”

Ukrainian soldiers train on Leopard tanks in Poland

Ukrainian soldiers who have arrived at a Polish military base straight from the front line have praised the Leopard battle tanks whose ins and outs they have been learning under the watchful eye of allied instructors. “As of today, I can say that the machine is very high quality, very good,” Ukrainian army Major Vadym Khodak told reporters attending the training showcase in the southwestern village of Swietoszow. “And what I like is that our soldiers like it very much,” he said of the 105 Ukrainian soldiers who are receiving tank training from Polish, Canadian and Norwegian instructors.

Russia says gas exports sank in 2022 but oil up

Russia says its natural gas exports plummeted by 25 percent in 2022 after the Ukraine war brought turmoil to Moscow’s ties with key buyers in Europe. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced the figures and attributed the fall in gas exports to “the refusal of European countries to buy Russian gas”. “Gas production in 2022 totalled 673.8 billion cubic metres (23.8 trillion cubic feet],” Novak stated, adding, “Exports decreased by 25.1 percent to 184.4 billion cubic metres [6.5 trillion cubic feet].” But he also noted Russian oil exports had increased 7.6 percent over 2022 compared with a year earlier.

Norway says Russia poses main security threat to Europe

Norway’s intelligence agencies see Russia as posing the main security threat to the country and to the remainder of Europe, the Nordic nation’s defence minister says. “Russia today poses the biggest threat to Norwegian and European security, and the confrontation with the West will be long-lasting,” Bjorn Arild Gram predicted. Gram made the remarks after Norway’s government received annual threat assessments from the country’s three security services: the domestic and foreign intelligence agencies and the Norwegian National Security Authority, or NSM. The deputy head of the foreign Norwegian Intelligence Service, Lars Nordrum, stated Norway’s oil and gas installations could be targeted by Russian sabotage. NSM head Sofie Nystrøm warned that “all of Europe will suffer” if Norwegian gas and oil installations were hit.

Sanctions are a barrier to Black Sea grain deal renewal: Russia

Russia says it would be “inappropriate” to extend the Black Sea grain deal unless sanctions affecting its agricultural exports are lifted and other issues are resolved. The Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed by Russia and Ukraine in July, created a safe corridor to allow grain to be exported from Ukrainian ports blockaded by the war. The agreement, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, was extended by another 120 days in November and is up for renewal again next month, but Russia has signalled that it is unhappy with some aspects of the deal and with sanctions imposed on it since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago. “Without tangible results on the implementation of the Russia-UN Memorandum, above all on the real removal of sanctions restrictions on Russian agricultural exports … the extension of the Ukrainian document is inappropriate,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin stated in an interview with the RTVI broadcaster. Russia’s agricultural exports have not been explicitly targeted by Western sanctions, but Moscow says blocks on its payments, logistics and insurance industries are a “barrier” to it being able to export its own grains and fertilisers.

Ukrainian authorities claim Russia is “sabotaging inspections” of vessels heading to their ports