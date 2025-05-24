Russia, Ukraine exchange 307 captives each

There has been no corresponding announcement from Ukraine’s side so far.

An agreement on a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange was said to be the only tangible result of the Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul on May 16 — the first such negotiations since 2022.

The two parties swapped 390 prisoners each in the initial phase on May 23, with the process set to continue until May 25.

The Ukrainian and Russian governments confirmed they had received the lists of prisoners of war (POWs) to be exchanged on May 22.