Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 176

NATO says ‘urgent’ need to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant
It is “urgent” the UN’s atomic watchdog be allowed to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine that is under Russian military control, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said.
Russia’s seizure of the plant “poses a serious threat to the safety and the security of this facility [and] raises the risks of a nuclear accident or incident”, he told reporters in Brussels.
“It is urgent to allow the inspection by the International Atomic Energy Agency and to ensure the withdrawal of all Russian forces,” he stated.
The Russian military control of the facility “endangers the population of Ukraine, of neighbouring countries and of the international community”, Stoltenberg added.
“Russian troops … now use the ground around the nuclear power plant as a staging area, as a platform, to launch artillery attacks on Ukrainian forces, and this is reckless, it is irresponsible,” he continued.
Six dead in Russian shelling of Ukraine district of Kharkiv: Regional governor
Russian shelling of a residential district in the Ukraine city of Kharkiv killed six people and injured 16, regional governor Oleh Synehubov has said.
“Unfortunately, the number of dead and wounded in the shelling of Saltivka district has risen to six dead and 16 injured,” Synehubov wrote on Telegram.
President Volodymyr Zelensky deplored the attack on Telegram, noting that “this is a devious and cynical strike on civilians with no justification, showing the powerlessness of the aggressor”.
“We cannot forgive. We will avenge it,” he added.
Russia sees 38 percent rise in energy export earnings this year: Report
Higher oil export volumes, coupled with rising petrol prices, will boost Russia’s earnings from energy exports to $337.5bn this year, a 38 percent rise from 2021, according to an economy ministry document seen by the Reuters news agency.
The jump in revenues, if it materialises, will help shore up Russia’s economy in the face of waves of Western sanctions.
First wartime UN food aid for Africa reaches Bosphorus
The first wartime shipment of UN food aid for Africa reached the Bosphorus Strait on Wednesday under a deal backed by Russia restoring Ukrainian grain deliveries across the Black Sea.
Marine traffic sites showed the MV Brave Commander taking its cargo of 23,000 tonnes of wheat across the heart of Istanbul after leaving Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Pivdennyi on Tuesday.
Turkish coast guards expect the Lebanese-flagged cargo vessel to reach the Sea of Marmara on the strait’s southern edge late on Wednesday before sailing to its final destination in Djibouti next week.
The grain will then be loaded onto trucks for delivery to war and famine-stricken Ethiopia under the UN World Food Programme (WFP) funded largely by the United States.
Zelensky: Russians must leave Zaporizhzhia plant
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said in nightly address that the Russian military must withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant “without any conditions”.
Zelensky added that Ukrainian diplomats and scientists “are now working on sending an IAEA mission” to the plant and “only absolute transparency and controllability can guarantee a gradual return to regular nuclear safety”.
Ukrainian authorities performed disaster response drills following repeated shelling at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest of its kind in Europe.
Both sides accuse the other of attacks in the vicinity of the facility in recent days and engaging in what they call “nuclear terrorism”.
As part of the emergency drills, Ukrainian first responders donned full protective gear and then dealt with a man pretending to be a victim. After the team carried out a radiation scan they laid the patient on a stretcher, covered him in shiny silver film and then put him into an ambulance.
The first responders were themselves then checked for radiation before being hosed down and disposing of their gear. The drills will be repeated in the coming days, authorities announced.
Ukraine aide calls for Crimea bridge to be ‘dismantled’ after blasts
A senior Ukrainian official has called for Moscow’s main bridge connecting the Kremlin-controlled Crimea to the Russian mainland to be “dismantled,” in the wake of several attacks on the peninsula.
The 19-kilometre (12-mile) bridge inaugurated in 2018 by Russian President Vladimir Putin is Moscow’s key military and civilian land corridor to the peninsula, which it grabbed from Ukraine in 2014.
“The bridge is an illegal object,” presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said on social media.
It “must therefore be dismantled. Not important how – voluntary or not”, he added, implying the Kerch bridge could become a military target for Ukrainian forces.
Ukraine expects biggest convoy of ships to load since grain export deal
Ukraine has announced it expects five ships to arrive at its Chornomorsk Black Sea port on Wednesday to be loaded with more than 70,000 tonnes of agricultural products.
The convoy would be the largest so far under a UN-brokered deal to assure the safe passage of ships exporting grain.
The Ukrainian sea ports authority said in a statement that the new cargoes would include wheat, corn and sunseed oil.
The sea ports authority added that 24 ships carrying food had left Ukrainian ports so far during the 17 days of the grain corridor operation under the Initiative for the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs.