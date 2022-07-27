Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 154

Ukraine says planned Russian referendum in occupied areas ‘null and void’

Russia’s efforts to “absorb” Ukrainian territories are “null and void”, the spokesperson for Ukraine’s foreign ministry has told the Reuters news agency.

Oleg Nikolenko specified that it would be “totally untrue” if residents in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia and Kherson regions were to vote in a referendum that could happen in September.

“People living in Kherson region stand against the occupation. They are not joining schools, local administrations, police forces,” Nikolenko continued.

He added that Russia does not allow Ukrainian humanitarian aid into occupied territories, and is trying to establish local administrations to introduce the Russian rouble as currency while simplifying the procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship.

Bridge closed in Russia-held Kherson after HIMARS shelling: Reports

Moscow-installed authorities in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson have closed the city’s only bridge across the Dnieper River after it came under fire from US-supplied high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), according to Interfax and TASS reports.

The Antonovsky bridge has been closed for civilians but its structural integrity has not suffered from the shelling, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-appointed city administration, told Interfax.

Separately, Russian state news agency TASS quoted the official saying that HIMARS had targeted the bridge.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive to recapture the southern region from Russia could potentially benefit from the destruction of the bridge.

Nearly 40,000 Russian soldiers killed: Zelensky

About 40,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed. “This number is already almost 40,000 – that is how many killed people the Russian army has lost since February 24. And tens of thousands more were wounded and maimed,” he stated in his nightly address. He said Russia is deliberately cutting natural gas supplies to impose “price terror” on Europe and has called for more sanctions on Moscow. “In particular, today’s news about another provoked increase in gas prices on the European market above $2,000 per 1,000 cubic metres is already a sufficient reason to expand sanctions against Russia. Because it is clear to everyone that this is a deliberate price terror by Russia against Europe,” the president added. “Using Gazprom, Moscow is doing all it can to make this coming winter as harsh as possible for the European countries. Terror must be answered – impose sanctions,” he continued. European gas prices surged 30 percent in two days after Gazprom announced it would cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to a fifth of capacity. Prices are more than 10 times higher than the average between 2010 and 2020, the Financial Times reports.

Ukraine aims for $15-20bn IMF loan by year-end: Central bank governor

Ukraine aims to strike a deal for a $15-20 billion program with the International Monetary Fund before year-end to help shore up its war-torn economy, the country’s central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko has told Reuters.

Ukraine faces a 35-45 percent economic contraction in 2022 and a monthly fiscal shortfall of $5 billion and is heavily reliant on foreign financing from its Western partners. A $20 billion program would be the second largest currently active loan from the IMF after Argentina.

Shevchenko, 49, speaking during his visit to London, also said he hoped to agree on a swap line with the Bank of England “within weeks”, though he did not specify the amount.

Kyiv had already submitted its request to the IMF, the governor said, and was now in consultation with the fund over the new financing that he hoped would provide as much as $20 billion over two or three years in form of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) or an Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Biden-Xi call expected to cover Taiwan, Ukraine: White House

The White House’s national security spokesperson has said that topics for an upcoming phone call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to include tensions over Taiwan and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a briefing for reporters, John Kirby stated managing the competition between the two countries is also expected to come up in the call, which Biden said on Monday is expected later this week. It will be the fifth call between the two leaders.

Kirby added there are “issues of tension in this relationship” but also areas where cooperation is possible, such as on climate change.

US approves treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved the treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a US military hospital in Germany, according to a memo obtained by CNN and confirmed by two US defense officials.

The plan allows for the treatment of up to 18 wounded soldiers at a time a Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the massive hospital in Germany where the military has, for years, treated US service members who suffered injuries in combat.

Austin offered verbal guidance on May 26 to begin offering treatment to wounded Ukraine soldiers, according to the memo. On June 29, Austin formalized the verbal guidance and in a memo entitled “Guidance for Medical Treatment of Wounded Ukrainian Service Members.”

Despite the plan receiving final approval nearly one month ago, Landstuhl has not yet received Ukrainian service members for medical care.

An official from US European Command told CNN, “We have not treated any Ukraine troops at Landstuhl.”

The official added the purpose of the memo was to remove any red tape that would slow down the process of offering treatment if the need arose.

The plan would permit treatment if there was no facility available in Ukraine or in a closer country. Landstuhl is approximately 700 miles (more than 1,000 kilometers) from the Ukrainian border.

If Landstuhl were to receive wounded Ukrainian troops, the service members would have to leave Ukraine by train or car, which has no troops in Ukraine, before the US could evacuate them by air to Ramstein Air Base.

On Monday, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, posted a video on Twitter showing Ukrainian soldiers receiving prosthetic legs at a hospital in Chicago. A second video posted Tuesday showed the soldiers walking on the prosthetic limbs.

But this would appear to be the first authorization for Ukrainian troops to receive treatment of military facilities instead of civilian hospitals.

In late-April, a bipartisan group of lawmakers wrote a letter to Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging the administration to do more to support the “struggling healthcare systems” in Ukraine and Poland.

One of the requests was to “scale-up” Landstuhl Regional Medical Center to treat sick and wounded Ukrainians. The authors said it would follow the US decision to offer treatment to Afghan refugees who transited through the adjacent Ramstein Air Base last year. The letter also urged the administration to send armored ambulances and establish a several military field hospitals along the Poland-Ukraine border.

“You have a unique opportunity to showcase American leadership by providing medical support to Ukrainians that will inspire other NATO states to follow suit,” the authors wrote.

John Kirby, then serving as the Pentagon press secretary, stated Austin had received the letter dated April 22 and would “certainly take it seriously and respond appropriately.”

Kirby noted that any decision to provide field hospitals or US humanitarian support would be done in consultation with the host country.

On the day Austin issued verbal guidance to begin offering treatment to Ukrainian soldiers, the top US general spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart. A readout of the conversation between Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Gen. Valery Zaluzhny makes no mention of opening up US military medical facilities to Ukrainian service members

One month later, Austin formalized the verbal guidance on a day he spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov. According to a readout of the call, Austin gave an update on US security assistance efforts, but there is no mention of offering treatment to Ukrainian soldiers.

Russia doing better than expected under sanctions: IMF