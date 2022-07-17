Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 144

EU mulls sanctions as Russia accused of shelling Ukraine from nuclear plant

The European Union will discuss tightening sanctions against Russia on Monday, as Moscow is accused of using the continent’s largest nuclear power plant to store weapons and launch missiles on the surrounding regions of southern Ukraine.

The situation at the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is “extremely tense”, Ukraine’s atomic energy agency chief Petro Kotin has said, adding that the Russians had installed missile launchers and used the facility to shell the Dnipro region.

Describing “a deluge of fire”, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko stated Grad missiles had pounded residential areas.

Russia reinforces defensive positions in occupied southern Ukraine

Russia is reinforcing its defensive positions across the areas it occupies in southern Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defence has announced. The reinforcements include movement of manpower and equipment, defensive stores between Mariupol and Zaporizhzhia, and in Kherson, while Russian forces in Melitopol are also increasing security measures, the ministry wrote on Twitter in a regular bulletin.

Ukraine will continue to ‘liberate’ territory: Zelensky

Ukraine has recaptured some areas occupied by Russian forces and will continue to fight to win back territory, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

“We have already succeeded in liberating part of the territory occupied after February 24,” he stated in his daily video address late on Saturday.

“Gradually, we will liberate other regions of our country that are currently occupied,” he added.

Ukrainian forces recently launched counter-offensives in the south of the country and shelled a Russian ammunition depot in the Kherson region a few days ago.

Zelensky has accused Russia of adding “media terror” to its barrage of attacks against Ukraine, warning his citizens to be careful in what they say and which sources they trust.

Ukraine fight for sovereignty depends not only on its wins on the battlefield but also “on the ability of Ukrainians to be very careful and circumspect in the information field,” he noted.

“How many headaches are given every day by the production of horror stories from Russian propagandists and officials… How many problems Ukrainians create for themselves by trusting any anonymous source… This sometimes takes on simply unhealthy forms when social networks and websites deliberately stuff fake information from Russia, the purpose of which is only one – to add media terror to the missile and artillery terror against our country,” the president stressed.

He asked Ukrainians to build up a “kind of emotional sovereignty” in order “to have the power to consciously perceive any information, any messages, no matter who they come from. And to see who needs them and for what.”

Russia preparing for next stage of offensive: Ukraine

Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official has said, after Moscow announced its forces would step up military operations in “all operational areas”.

Russian rockets and missiles have pounded cities in strikes that Kyiv says have killed dozens in recent days.

“It is not only missile strikes from the air and sea,” Vadym Skibitskyi, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, stated on Saturday.

“We can see shelling along the entire line of contact, along the entire front line. There is an active use of tactical aviation and attack helicopters,” Skibitskyi added.

“There is indeed a certain activation of the enemy along the entire front line… Clearly preparations are now underway for the next stage of the offensive,” he noted.

Ukraine’s envoy to the US says Russia stepping up war crimes

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States has stated Russia is stepping up its war crimes and asked the world to remain focused as the war becomes more prolonged.

“When Russia says it is stepping up attacks, it means it is stepping up its war crimes,” Oksana Markarova said in an interview on Fox News.

“The world has shown unprecedented unity unlike in 2014. We are grateful for it. But as it gets prolonged, we need to keep the focus and we are asking everyone who shares the same values and everyone who understands that this fight is much bigger than Ukraine… We all together we must stay focused, stay supportive and not to lose attention for this very important fight for… democracy,” she added.

Markarova also called for more weapons including High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, noting, “HIMARS is the most quoted name in Ukraine now. Mothers are praying for these weapons because they are defending our children.”

Nearly 30,000 Ukrainians ‘evacuated’ to Russia: Official

Moscow has evacuated nearly 30,000 people, including more than 5,000 children, from areas in Ukraine to Russia over the past day without the participation of Ukrainian authorities, the head of Russia’s national defence control centre has said, according to Interfax.

“Over the past 24 hours, without the participation of the Ukrainian authorities, 28,424 people, including 5,148 children, have been evacuated from dangerous regions of Ukraine and the republics of Donbas to the territory of the Russian Federation, and in total since the beginning of the special military operation – 2,612,747 people, of which 412,553 are children,” Mikhail Mizintsev stated in a briefing on Saturday.

Ukraine and Western partners have accused Russia of forcefully deporting Ukrainian citizens, including children, many of whom they say Russia plans to illegally adopt out across the country. The United Kingdom has sanctioned Moscow’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, “for her alleged involvement in the forced transfer and adoption of Ukrainian children”.

Russia calls its war in Ukraine a “special military operation”.

Indonesia says ‘many’ nations condemned Russia at G20 talks

Many nations in the Group of 20 major economies condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and called for it to end the war during ministerial talks in Indonesia, the host has said in its closing statement.

“Many members agreed that the recovery of the global economy has slowed and is facing a major setback as a result of Russia’s war against Ukraine, which was strongly condemned, and called for an end to the war,” Indonesia announced in the declaration early on Sunday.

Jakarta, which has been balancing its neutral foreign policy stance with hosting the G20 summit in November, replaced a joint communique with a 14-paragraph chair’s statement that did not fall under the forum’s banner and included two sections on members’ differences.

“One member expressed the view that the sanctions are adding to existing challenges,” it added, in an apparent reference to Russia, which has denied blame for the current global economic headwinds.

Ukraine: Russia shelling Nikopol, Dnipro from captured nuclear plant

Ukraine’s atomic energy agency says Russia is using Europe’s largest nuclear power plant to store weapons and shell the surrounding regions of Nikopol and Dnipro that were hit on Saturday. Petro Kotin, president of Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom, called the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant “extremely tense” with up to 500 Russian soldiers controlling the plant. The plant in southeast Ukraine has been under Russian control since the early weeks of Moscow’s invasion, though it is still operated by Ukrainian staff. “The occupiers bring their machinery there, including missile systems, from which they already shell the other side of the river Dnieper and the territory of Nikopol,” he stated in a Ukrainian television interview.

Canada: Russian presence at G20 meeting ‘absurd’