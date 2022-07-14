Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 141

Russian forces risk losing momentum in Donetsk: UK

Despite Russian forces continuing to shell in the Donetsk region, they have made no significant ground advances over the past 72 hours and risk losing the momentum built up after they captured Lysychansk, the United Kingdom’s defence ministry has said.

“The ageing vehicles, weapons, and Soviet-era tactics used by Russian forces do not lend themselves to quickly regaining or building momentum unless used in overwhelming mass – which Russia is currently unable to bring to bear,” the ministry added in its latest intelligence briefing.

Missile hits Kramatorsk, causes power outage: Mayor

A missile struck the city of Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region, on Thursday morning, the mayor has said.

“It’s been a disturbing morning. Air missile strikes across the industrial zone of Kramatorsk. There’s a power outage in parts of the city. The danger is not over, take shelter!,” Oleksandr Goncharenko stated.

US allegations about confiscation of Ukrainian passport are as disinformation: Russia

All Ukrainian nationals who receive Russian citizenship are doing it voluntarily, Washington’s allegations that Russia takes away their Ukrainian passports are nothing but low-grade disinformation, the Russian embassy to the United States announced.

“Ukrainian receive Russian citizenship voluntarily. Allegations about forcible confiscation of Ukrainian passports are low-grade Western disinformation,” it said in a press statement.

“Another attempt at demonizing Russia’s armed forces obviously stems from discontent over the successes of the special military operation,” it noted.

“It is also obvious that such allegations are geared to heighten the degree of Russophobia to attract attention to the developments in Ukraine and mobilize additional resources to support the Kiev regime,” it added.

“Russia’s armed forces, public organizations and general public offer all-round assistance to people living on liberated territories. Humanitarian cargoes are dispatched regularly to the people in the Donbass republics, as well in the Kharkov, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions. Humanitarian corridors are functioning and people can use them to move freely in any direction,” the embassy said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated earlier on Wednesday that Washington believes that Russia is forcibly keeping up to 1.6 million Ukrainians on its territory. He claimed that their Ukrainian passports were confiscated and Russian passports were issued instead.

According to the latest data, more than 2.5 million refugees have arrived in Russia from Ukraine and Donbass, with around half of them being citizens of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR).

Washington calls on Moscow to halt unlawful ‘filtration’ of Ukrainians into Russia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Russia to cease its “filtration” system that has forcibly deported thousands of Ukrainians in Russian-occupied territory, which he called a war crime.

“The unlawful transfer and deportation of protected persons is a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians and is a war crime,” Blinken wrote in a statement, citing as many as 1.6 million unlawful deportations, detainments and interrogations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky put the number at 2 million.

“So many of our people have already been taken to Russia. Several hundred thousand children,” the president stated.

The exact numbers are unknown, Zelensky noted, because “all these deported people are deprived of means of communication, their documents are taken away from them, they are intimidated and taken to remote areas of Russia to make it as difficult as possible for them to return to their homeland.”

Blinken called on Russia to release the Ukrainians and facilitate their safe return — and to allow outside observers to monitor the “‘filtration’ facilities” and areas to which Ukrainians were forcibly relocated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took a step in the opposite direction on Monday, signing a new passport decree expanding a fast track to Russian citizenship for Ukrainians.

Putin also recently introduced the Russian ruble as currency in occupied areas as part of his efforts to delegitimize the Ukrainian state and assert Russia’s influence.

As part of the “filtration” process, Blinken wrote, many Ukrainians are coerced into signing legal agreements not to return to Ukraine.

“Reports also indicate Russian authorities are deliberately separating Ukrainian children from their parents and abducting others from orphanages before putting them up for adoption inside Russia,” he continued, adding that as many as 260,000 children have been among those pushed through “filtration.”

Blinken also cited “mounting” evidence that Russia is “detaining or disappearing thousands of Ukrainian civilians who do not pass ‘filtration.’”

Ukrainians with ties — or potential ties — to their country’s army, media and government are among those flagged.

“President Putin and his government will not be able to engage in these systematic abuses with impunity,” Blinken wrote, affirming US support for the collection of evidence against Russia by Ukraine and international authorities.

Zelensky welcomes progress towards agreement on grain exports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed signs of progress in talks mediated by the United Nations and Turkey to guarantee safe passage of merchant shipping in and out of Ukrainian ports.

In his daily address, Zelensky said, “We are indeed making significant efforts to restore food supply to the world market. And I am grateful to the United Nations and Turkey for their respective efforts.”

“The success of this story is needed not only by our state but also, without exaggeration, by the whole world. If it is possible to remove the Russian threat to shipping in the Black Sea, it will remove the severity of the global food crisis,” he stated.

He added that the Ukrainian delegation has informed him “there has been some progress.”

“We will agree on the details with the UN Secretary General in the coming days,” Zelensky continued.

Ukraine has “nothing to discuss” with Russia on peace talks: FM

“There is nothing to discuss” on the subject of peace talks with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Wednesday in an online briefing with reporters.

“Currently, there are no talks between Russia and Ukraine, because of the position of Russia and its continued aggression against our country. So there is really nothing to discuss,” he told CNN.

Ukraine’s objective in this war is “to liberate our territories and restore our territorial integrity and full sovereignty in the east and in the south of Ukraine. This is the end point of our negotiating position,” he added.

Kuleba also played down suggestions there might be “fatigue” abroad with the conflict.

He stated the website created by the Ukrainian government had reached 600 million people around the world, including 91 million in June.

“Despite the narratives about war fatigue, our communications only improve and become stronger,” he said.

Chasiv Yar death toll climbs to 48

The death toll from Saturday’s Russian missile attack on the town of Chasiv Yar has climbed to 48, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said, adding that the clearance of debris continues.

As of this time, the list of the dead includes 48 people, including one child,” he said in his evening address on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, the number of those rescued has not changed – nine people.”

“It was one of the most brutal Russian strikes during the entire war – so many victims … My condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims,” he added.

Russia accuses Ukraine of fresh strike on Nova Kakhovka

Russian media has reported that Ukrainian forces again launched a missile attack on the town Nova Kakhovka, in a strategically important Russian-occupied southern area of Kherson that Kyiv is hoping to retake.

RIA news agency quoted the Russian-backed administration of the Kherson region on Wednesday evening saying that Russian air defences shot down five missiles fired at Nova Kakhovka, while the debris of two of the missiles fell near a factory.

Ukraine seems to have confirmed the attack with Serhiy Khlan, an advisor to the Ukrainian head of Kherson saying: “According to preliminary information, there’s been another hit on a Russian munitions plant, at Sokol.”

Ukraine claims a separate strike earlier in the week on Nova Kakhovka destroyed a Russian ammunition depot and killed 52 Russians. But a Moscow-appointed Kherson official accuses Ukraine of killing seven people in the strike, including civilians, and injuring around 90.

Explosions rock Mykolaiv: Mayor

“Powerful explosions” have again rocked the port city of Mykolaiv, the mayor has said.

“The air alert continues. I ask everyone to stay in shelters,” Alexander Senkevich wrote on Telegram.

The blasts were also reported by residents on social media, with some counting up to eight explosions.

Russian forces have targeted Mykolaiv for days. Shelling in the region on Wednesday killed at least five civilians and damaged a hospital as well as several residential buildings, the deputy head of the president’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, noted.

IMF chief warns natural gas disruptions could trigger recession in Europe

The global economic outlook remains extremely uncertain, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said, warning that further disruption in the natural gas supply to Europe could plunge many economies into recession.

In a blog published ahead of this week’s meeting of finance officials from the Group of 20 leading economies, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated Russia’s war in Ukraine had darkened the economic outlook significantly, and the IMF was poised to downgrade its outlook for 2022 and 2023.

“Countries must do everything in their power to bring down high inflation … because persistently high inflation could sink the recovery and further damage living standards, particularly for the vulnerable,” she continued, adding that rising concerns over food and energy supplies also elevated the risks of social instability.

To avoid further hunger, malnutrition and migration, wealthier countries should provide urgent support for those in need through new bilateral and multilateral funding, as well as reversing recent restrictions on food exports, Georgieva stated.

‘United we support Ukraine’: Germany’s president

Germany’s president, in a show of unity and support, visited the Grafenwoehr US Army base on Wednesday, saying Washington and Berlin were united in their effort to support Ukraine.

“We do it politically, we do it financially, we do it through humanitarian means and we also do it militarily. This support is necessary in a situation where Ukraine is desperately fighting for democracy and freedom in its country,” Frank-Walter Steinmeier told reporters at the base.

The social democrat politician also thanked the troops for their decisive contribution to the freedom and security of Germany and confirmed Germany’s commitment to NATO solidarity in an address to the 3rd US Infantry Division on Wednesday.

“We will strengthen our defence capability and we will also strengthen our contribution to NATO,” he added.

Macron calls on troops to maintain ‘moral strength’ amid conflict in Europe

France’s president has encouraged troops to maintain their “moral strength” in the face of conflict at Europe’s doorstep.

“War is returning, fully and cruelly, on European soil, and it reminds us of the tragedies of history,” Emmanuel Macron said during a traditional address to military personnel ahead of Bastille Day.

“We now rediscover that the moral strength of our nation should absolutely be cultivated, encouraged and developed,” he added.

Macron stated the government aims to fulfil its commitment as part of a military budget law that projected to allot 50 billion euros ($50.17 bn) for the military by 2025, amid the Ukraine war.

The president also said more investment will be needed for defence, adding that industries should “change our paradigm” on how defence projects are handled.

Macron will preside over France’s traditional Bastille Day parade on Paris’ Champs Elysees avenue on Thursday.

Lithuania will allow sanctioned Russian goods trade to Kaliningrad

European Union member Lithuania will allow sanctioned Russian goods to transit its territory on their way to Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave, its foreign ministry has announced, reversing its policy after new European Commission guidelines.

The new guidelines followed weeks of tension among Moscow, Lithuania and the European Union that tested Europe’s resolve to enforce sanctions on Russia.

Kaliningrad, which is bordered by EU states and relies on railways and roads through Lithuania for most goods, has had some freight transport from mainland Russia cut off since June 17 under sanctions imposed by Brussels.

‘An important and substantive step’: UN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that an “important and substantive step” was made towards a comprehensive deal to resume Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain.

“Next week, hopefully, we’ll be able to have a final agreement. But, as I said, we still need a lot of goodwill and commitments by all parties,” he told reporters in New York.

He added that although Ukraine and Russia had engaged, “for peace we still have a long way to go.”

Turkey says warring parties agree to form coordination centre for grain exports

Talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and UN officials on resuming Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain resulted in an agreement to form a coordination centre in order to ensure the safety of routes, the Turkish defence minister has said.

In a statement, Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar stated an agreement would be signed next week when all parties meet again, adding the parties had agreed on joint controls for checking grains at harbours.

Russia ‘hysterical’ about raids from US-made HIMARS: Official

Attacks using US-supplied HIMARS systems have caused “hysteria” among Russian forces, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Kyiv used high-precision HIMARS, or “high-mobility artillery rocket systems,” to effectively destroy several large ammunition stores in occupied or separatist-controlled areas.

“There is hysteria in Russia. It is a weapon that cannot be resisted. All measures that can be taken: dispersal, separation – worsen the combat capabilities of the Russian army, because their principle of deploying troops is concentration,” adviser to the president Oleksiy Arestovych noted in televised remarks.

Over 9 million border crossings registered from Ukraine: UN

The UN Refugee Agency announced that more than nine million people have crossed the border from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country.

Russian and Russian-backed separatist forces enter Siversk

Russian troops, along forces from the Russian-backed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), have entered the city limits of Siversk city in the east of Ukraine, a LPR’s official told the Russian TASS news agency.

“It seems that in a couple of days Siversk will be free”, Vitaly Kiselev, an assistant to the self-styled interior minister of the LPR, was reported as saying.