Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 130

Three dead after suspected shelling in Russian city near Ukraine

Three people have been killed, four injured, and several houses damaged in powerful explosion in Belgorod, a Russian city 40km from the border with Ukraine, according to the regional governor.

“We currently have information about three fatalities,” Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday morning, adding that the city’s air defenses may have been activated overnight.

Russian news outlet Baza later reported that two more bodies were discovered, raising the death toll to five. This has not been confirmed by officials.

Zelensky: 2,610 Ukrainian cities, towns remain under Russian occupation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 2,600 cities and towns remain under Russian occupation as the war carries on.

Zelensky stated Ukrainian forces have liberated more than 1,000 cities and towns, but they still need to free 2,610.

He added most of those locations impacted by the conflict need to be reconstructed, and hundreds of them were “completely destroyed by the Russian army.”

Ukraine adviser concedes Lysychansk could fall

An adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky has conceded that the city of Lysychansk, Ukraine’s last big bastion in the eastern province of Luhansk, could fall to the Russians.

“This is indeed a threat. We shall see. I do not rule out any one of a number of outcomes here. Things will become much more clear within a day or two,” said Oleksiy Arestovych.

“If Lysychansk is taken, strategically it becomes more difficult for the Russians to continue their offensive. The front lines will be flatter and there will be a frontal attack rather than from the flanks,” he added.

He said the Russians would have to focus on taking six major cities in the industrialised eastern Donbas region and with each their forces would be more and more thinly spread.

“The more Western weapons come to the front, the more the picture changes in favour of Ukraine,” he added.

Explosions reported in the Russian city of Belgorod

A Russian official says blasts in the city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, resulted in a fire in a residential building.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod, stated three wounded people were taken to a hospital.

“Reasons for the incident are being investigated,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding, “Presumably, the air defence system worked.”

‘Colossal investments’ required to rebuild Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for international aid to help rebuild his devastated country once the war is over, sounding a rare hopeful note after four months of brutal conflict.

“It is necessary not only to repair everything the occupiers have destroyed, but also to create a new foundation for our lives: safe, modern, comfortable, accessible,” he said in his night time address.

This would require “colossal investments, billions, new technologies, best practices, new institutions and, of course, reforms,” he continued, adding, “No matter how difficult it is for us today, we must remember that there will be a tomorrow.”

On Monday, a meeting of some 40 potential donor countries is due to take place in Lugano, Switzerland, where the Ukrainian government intends to present its priorities for the reconstruction of the war-ravaged country for the first time.

Zelensky also used his video address to remind Ukrainians that the war was far from over.

“Its cruelty is increasing in some places, and it cannot be forgotten,” he noted, appealing to his compatriots to offer assistance to victims of the brutal conflict.

Lukashenko says Ukraine fired missiles on Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed his army had shot down missiles fired into their territory from Ukraine and vowed to respond “instantly” to any enemy strike.

“We are being provoked,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying by state news agency Belta.

“I must tell you that around three days ago, maybe more, they tried to strike military targets in Belarus from Ukraine,” he stated, adding, “Thank God, our Pantsir anti-air systems intercepted all the missiles fired by the Ukrainian forces.”

Ukraine last week announced missiles fired from Belarus had struck a border region inside its territory.

Lukashenko denied his country was seeking to intervene in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but issued a warning aimed at Kyiv and its Western allies.

“As I said more than a year ago, we do not intend to fight in Ukraine,” he said.

“We will only fight in one case. If you… enter our land, if you kill our people, then we will respond,” he added, warning that Belarus would reply “instantly” to an enemy strike on its soil.

EU works on emergency plan to help cut imports of Russian energy

The European Union is preparing an emergency plan to help member states cut back on Russian energy.

“We need a good, common plan that the energy flows, or the gas flows, where it is needed most,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated.

The new measures — due by mid-July — will build on May’s REPowerEU plan to abandon Russian energy sources because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That plan allotted nearly $312bn to promote energy efficiency and increased use of renewables.

At the end of May, the EU agreed to halt seaborne imports of Russian oil within months, with some exceptions. The bloc imported 35 percent of its oil from Russia in 2020, and the import ban “will effectively cut around 90 percent of oil imports” from Russia by the end of 2022, according to von der Leyen.